DANVERS — Wednesday marked the day when the Danvers High Marching Band was scheduled to play the national anthem at Fenway Park before a Boston Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
With Major League Baseball on hiatus to avoid large crowds spreading the coronavirus, Band Director Jeffrey Daniels took to Facebook to mark the moment when the band would've taken to the field to play "The Star Spangled Banner."
"Hey everyone. As you know, today would have been our performance of the national anthem at the Red Sox game," said Daniels, dressed in a Red Sox jersey and wearing a Danvers Falcons ball cap. "Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to do it this year, but I'm hoping that we can reschedule the event for next year. So in honor of baseball, here is a quick rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."
Daniels then raises his sax and plays the tune.
"Go Red Sox," Daniels said after. "Hope to see you soon."
Daniels, 33, was hired to replace long-time Danvers High Band Director Ron Parsons, who retired at the end of the last school year. A Florida native, Daniels formerly taught at Dedham Middle School for seven years and also taught Dedham High's marching band.
Before that he attended Boston College, where he marched in the marching band, then attended graduate school at Boston University.
In September, he recorded the Danvers band playing the national anthem. He reached out to the Red Sox to see if they would be interested in having the band perform, but all he got back was a stock answer thanking him for applying.
Then out of the blue, during February vacation, the Red Sox reached out and gave the band two available dates from which to choose.
"The kids were really looking forward to it," said Daniels. The marching band community was also excited, and more than 240 tickets to the game were sold to family members. Joe Nuccio, who writes the band's music, even scored a new arrangement of the national anthem.
With the date for the canceled performance coming up, Daniels was trying to figure out a way to share that message with the kids. He came up with the idea of donning a Red Sox jersey, playing for his students, and sharing it on social media.
"It's been well received," he said. He is hopeful the Red Sox will invite the band to play at a future game, either later this season or next.
