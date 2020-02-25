BEVERLY — Endicott College is offering three dozen students studying internationally the option to return to their hometowns before the semester ends as college officials monitor the spread of the coronavirus, according to a letter to students and parents from President Steven DiSalvo.
"Student safety is our top concern," DiSalvo wrote. "Given recent developments in northern Italy and Florence, we are offering all students the option to return to their hometowns."
Overall, 36 students are studying abroad, according to Bryan Cain, Endicott's vice president of communications and marketing. The college has students studying abroad all over the world, he said. For instance, there are students studying in Cork, Ireland, and they are being offered the option to return early.
However, what precipitated the concern was the status of coronavirus in northern Italy, where a majority of the cases in the country have been concentrated, according to the Associated Press. Italian officials reported 11 deaths and 322 cases on Tuesday, 100 more cases than the day before.
DiSalvo asked families who want student to come home to contact the college's Office of International Education by email. The college is asking students and parents to make the college aware of their decision to return to the United States by Friday, noon. After making that notification, students would have to return no later than March 5.
"Students who choose to return from their international location will not lose the semester academically," DiSalvo said, "as we will work to put each impacted student on a pathway to successfully completing this semester."
The college's Office of International Education will also be assisting students to arrange travel and cover added costs due to flight changes.
"Our goal is to help students return as soon as possible, however, keep in mind that all will be subject to travel re-entry protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC)," DiSalvo wrote.
Students who decide not to leave their international location are being advised "to stay in place for activities and learning, and avoid field trips, international or spring break travel or visits to sites that are heavily populated," DiSalvo said.
DiSalvo urged students to visit the World Health Organization's cornonavirus web section and the Centers for Disease Control for information to help them make an informed decision.
