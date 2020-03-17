DANVERS — The coronavirus pandemic has already taken a severe toll on blood supplies as the American Red Cross has faced an unprecedented number of cancellations, a spokeswoman for the organization said Tuesday.
"This is always a tough time of year, due to weather and cold and flu season," said Red Cross spokeswoman Kelly Isenor.
But with states now shutting down so many schools and limiting public gatherings, and private businesses sending employees to work from home, many blood drives are being canceled. In addition, some regular donors are staying away from places where they might usually give blood out of concerns about contracting or spreading the virus.
"To date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak," Isenor said. That has resulted in approximately 86,000 fewer blood donations than typically received this time of year.
In Massachusetts,115 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations.
Blood drives represent about 80% of the supply of blood collected by the Red Cross.
Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said he is aware that some donors may hesitate to visit a blood drive or donation center.
"We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out,” said Hrouda.
Donors and staff will have their temperature taken before entering a drive or a donation center, hand sanitizer will be available both before and during the process, beds will be spaced apart in keeping with social distancing recommendations, and equipment and surfaces will be more frequently disinfected.
That's on top of standard practices, including changing gloves between donors, wiping down areas where donors have touched and using an aseptic scrub to prep the donor's arm.
Coronavirus is a respiratory illness and there is no information or evidence that it can be transmitted by blood donations.
However, people with other illnesses, such as seasonal colds or flu, or who are on certain medications, are not eligible to donate.
The Red Cross is also screening out anyone who has recently traveled to any of the countries or regions on the CDC current list of Level 3 widespread or ongoing outbreaks, or who has been in close contact with someone who has, including China, Iran, South Korea, and most of Europe and the United Kingdom. They are also asking people who have potentially been exposed, and those who have tested presumptive positive or are in close contact with someone who is, not to donate.
While appointments at donation centers are not mandatory, they are recommended in order to enable social distancing.
The American Red Cross has a donation center at 99 Rosewood Drive in Danvers and offices at 85 Lowell St. in Peabody. Appointments can be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org. Donors can also call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) for more information.
