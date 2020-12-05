SALEM — City Council review of a $16 million park spending initiative was delayed this week after it was determined that a committee meeting to vet the proposal wasn't properly posted.
The council's finance committee held a two-hour meeting Tuesday night discussing the $16 million borrowing request to pay for significant upgrades to six parks in the city. The request comes as part of Salem's "Signature Parks" program, which strives to take a batch of the city's most prominent parks and overhaul them ahead of Salem's 400th anniversary in 2026.
The borrowing targets Forest River Park ($9 million), Salem Willows ($1 million), Salem Common ($1.5 million), Pioneer Village ($2 million), Palmer Cove Park ($500,000) and Winter Island ($2.1 million). It joins other grants and past borrowing to total more than $30 million in spending overall.
"We need to make these investments. The Forest River project, the pool and improvements there, aren't going to happen themselves, and the Willows won't improve unless we make investments," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "Someone made those investments many, many years ago, and we've enjoyed them. Now it's our turn."
Supporters say the spending request is at a time when the city has a strong bond rating, interest rates are at a record low, and past debt from projects decades ago are coming to a close — freeing up space on the city's debt tables. But critics say that the cost of the borrowing is too high as money is already tight due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue was referred out of committee on a 3-1 vote, setting up debate for the full City Council Thursday night. But before the committee meeting ended, Boardman Street resident Geoff Millar noted that online postings for the meeting were made less than 48 hours before the meeting — an apparent Open Meeting Law violation.
According to the Attorney General's office, governing bodies must post meeting notices at least 48 hours in advance of a meeting in a place that "is conspicuously visible to the public at all hours in, on or near the municipal building in which the clerk's office is located." Because City Hall is not open 24/7, "then the municipality must either post notices on the outside of the building or adopt the municipal website as the official method of notice posting."
One online post for the Tuesday night meeting was made Monday morning, while the other was posted on the day of the meeting.
"We're well outside of 48 hours notice at that point," Millar said, "and we're talking about a lot of money here over many years."
When the committee report came up Thursday night, finance committee chairperson Josh Turiel said the order had to go back to committee. He said the physical posting of the meeting on City Hall's meeting board was fine, but the flaw in the online posting created an issue.
"Due to a sunshine ordinance issue, I'd recommend we keep the matter in committee and hold a second committee meeting next week for the purpose of voting on it followed by a special City Council meeting," Turiel said. "We got a lot of good information about the program and the proposals, but we can't actually hold the formal vote on it until we've officially cleared it from the A&F committee."
The rescheduled vote will take place Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., followed by two very brief committee meetings and a special City Council meeting to handle lingering votes from all three meetings at 6:15 p.m., according to Turiel.
For live coverage of the two-hour meeting on the bond order from Tuesday, visit bit.ly/3mJgBY6. For live coverage of the discussion Thursday night, visit bit.ly/2JLYK48.
