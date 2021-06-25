Council meets in person; votes to remain remote

SALEM — The City Council held its first in-person meeting Thursday night since last March, but voted to keep meeting remotely at least until September.
The City Council held three meetings Thursday night, including a main meeting at 7 p.m. and two committee meetings the hour earlier. The first of those meetings saw nearly an hour of debate into how to allow public comment at possible future hybrid meetings that allow both in-person and remote attendance, comment and more simultaneously.
It was the first time the full body has held a meeting in person since last March, the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ultimately, the body voted 8-2 to hold all meetings remotely until September at least. That includes one regular meeting in July, with no others scheduled until the first regular meeting in September, and a Joint Public Hearing with the Planning Board. The body generally only meets once for both July and August.
Leading into the meeting, Mayor Kim Driscoll’s administration suggested that city’s boards and committees continue meeting remotely until a hybrid approach could allow meetings to be held in-person while allowing folks to watch and call in from home.
“We’ve seen amazing increases in the number of people who attend meetings. You guys have seen that as well,” Driscoll said. “We don’t want to go backward.”
Others, however, felt differently.
“This is our home. This is where we’re supposed to be. The Boston Celtics play in Boston Garden,” said City Council Dean Arthur Sargent, who ran the 7 p.m. meeting in the absence of Ward 2 City Councilor and body President Christine Madore, under which every meeting in 2021 has run remotely. “This is where we play. This is where we’re supposed to be.”
That was backed up by Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble, who further said the City Council’s “rules dictate that we meet here, in person.”
“We need to get back to the business at hand and meet in-person as the rules dictate we need to,” Dibble said. “We really shouldn’t be doing something different. If we’re expecting our children to be in school, we should be here.”
The 7 p.m. meeting opened with public comment. The first resident to address the body in-person in more than a year was Alphonse Wright, of Hancock Street, and he used the platform to support remote meetings given how they “have opened up access to government for people with disabilities.”
“I urge you not to take a step backward on accessibility,” Wright said. “It sends out a statement that we don’t want people with disabilities or people who can’t afford childcare to participate in government.”
The main meeting included an order from Madore to vote for either all in-person meetings or all remote meetings from now to next April. The body went back and forth until Ward 4 City Councilor Tim Flynn pointed to perhaps the most important voice in the room: the city clerk who schedules and runs the meetings.
“Until this is worked out, I’d hate to see us meet in person and not be able to have remote participation from members of the public,” said City Clerk Ilene Simons, who was later unanimously appointed to a three-year term. “I prefer it all be done remotely, if you ask me, and it would be the best thing to keep it as is. It has been working.”
Simons later said returning in July is “too quick” to ensure a remote option exists for in-person meetings.
The last to speak on the issue was Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth.
“Both options work for us,” Hapworth said. “But we all have friends, we all have neighbors, we all have family members who can’t be in enclosed spaces like this. And only one of these options disenfranchised Salem residents.”
In the final 8-0 vote, Dibble and Sargent dissented.
Visit bit.ly/3zYjv2g to read live coverage of this meeting.
