BEVERLY — The City Council has postponed voting on a resolution in support of the Police Department after some councilors and residents said it was too divisive.
The resolution was proposed a month ago by council President Paul Guanci and at-large Councilor Tim Flaherty, who said Beverly police deserve the council's support amid the coronavirus pandemic and calls for racial justice that have criticized police across the country.
Since then the resolution has been revised to include an acknowledgement of systemic racism and police brutality. And in a special meeting on Wednesday, councilors voted to postpone a vote in order to include other front-line workers in the resolution.
"What started out as a simple effort by myself and councilor Flaherty to recognize the Beverly Police Department for their work throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic has taken a turn that I did not expect," Guanci said, reading from a letter he wrote to councilors. "Perhaps it was my original cover letter that was poorly worded, the specificity of the resolution, or the timing. Our intention was never to create a divide on the City Council or within the community."
Flaherty said his goal in submitting the resolution was to "bridge gaps and do it in a positive way, so everybody in the community could feel safe and know our Police Department is behind them and is doing a good job."
"We're trying to bring the community together," he said. "That's what this was all about."
Guanci said he had a long conversation with Leah Jones of the Beverly Human Rights Committee that convinced him to put the resolution on hold and work to revise it.
"She helped me to understand why we needed to put a stop to this," Guanci said. "This is just a start. I think in the end we'll have a far better product once everybody is recognized."
Councilor Estelle Rand thanked Guanci for his willingness to allow her to add to the original resolution. One of the new sections states that the Beverly Police Department "recognizes the need to acknowledge and to understand the systemic racism woven into all parts of our community, as well as within the Police Department, in order to fully uphold their mission to serve all members of our community equally."
Another new section says the department recognizes that support for human rights and the call to end police brutality against Black people is a "shared community value," and that the department is committed to making sure that "Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPoC) in our city feel heard, seen, safe and valued in this community."
Rand thanked Guanci for realizing that "anything that has this much tension and challenge behind it is probably not the best step forward."
"That's a hard thing to do as a leader and I commend you for taking that step," Rand said.
In addition to the revisions that have already been made, councilors Kathleen Feldman and Todd Rotondo will lead an effort to include all of the city's public safety workers, including the Fire Department, the Health Department and school nurses, in the resolution.
Feldman said that she and Rotondo "agree with every single piece of writing in the resolution," but want to support the police "by not creating a divide."
"We're hoping this can be a little bit more of an inclusive bridge-building resolution," she said.
Feldman said she is from a law enforcement family and spoke to her cousin, who is a police officer in Buffalo. "He said the worst thing that can happen as police officers right now is for them to be seen as us vs. them," she said.
Resident Alyssa Rayman-Read told the council that the resolution has brought to the surface the issues of extreme polarization and "civic violence" that are dividing the country. Rayman-Read, who is Jewish, said "there has never been a moment that I've been more scared as a Jew."
"There's no reason to pass a resolution now after a debate in which the president of the United States would not condemn white supremacy," she said.
Caja Johnson, the chair of the Beverly Human Rights Committee, thanked councilors for working through issues of racial justice and urged them to continue the effort. In June, Johnson had appealed to councilors and the city to take action after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"I was in a completely different place then than I am now," Johnson told the council. "I can't express how proud I am. It gives me a sense of relief and reassures me that Beverly is headed in a direction that we all believed we were headed to begin with."
In an open letter to the City Council, Councilor Scott Houseman said it is clear that the board does support the Police Department, including by its votes to increase the department's budget and build a new police station.
But Houseman said his support does not remove from him an understanding of why Black people can find it hard to trust police officers.
"An absence of police brutality in Beverly does not change what Black people see happening in other places in our country," he wrote. "I am hearing from Black people in Beverly that they do not always feel safe in Beverly."
Police Chief John LeLacheur said the department has been taking steps against discrimination for years. He said he came up with the statement, "There's no tolerance for intolerance in Beverly," several years ago.
"We denounce anyone who discriminates against any marginalized members of our community," LeLacheur said. "We've got to treat everybody equally and fairly and make them feel safe."
