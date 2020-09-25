SALEM — One called for evidence to back up claims. Another said voting against City Councilor Steve Dibble’s call for a meeting alleging bullying and intimidation from Mayor Kim Driscoll “is proof of guilt.”
But in the end, the City Council grew stronger against and ultimately rejected that call by a wider margin than it did two weeks ago.
"I'd like to see us do great things," said Ward 4 City Councilor Tim Flynn, who backed the same matter on Sept. 10 but opposed it last night. "I'd like to see this end tonight. Let us move forward."
Dibble and Councilor Domingo Dominguez say they, along with Flynn and Councilor Arthur Sargent, have been harassed because they voted against housing reforms that have come before the council over the past two years.
In his filing, Dibble argues the harassment is done “sometimes by the mayor herself, other times by a proxy by certain city employees, certain board and committee members, and other mayoral supporters.”
"The goal of this order was to get the bullying and intimidation by the mayor to simply stop," Dibble said last night. "A former city councilor called me yesterday and said the bullying has been going on for years ... that the mayor would put out a call for action to complain about an order."
Both Driscoll and council President Bob McCarthy said previously Dibble had never approached them about his concerns. In addition, neither Dibble nor Dominguez could give examples of bullying from Driscoll when previously discussing the matter with The Salem News.
Thursday’s meeting opened with public comment, during which two residents dove on the opportunity to bring up Dibble’s efforts.
“The innocent have nothing to fear,” said Harrison Road resident Fawaz “Fuzzy” Abusharkh. “Blocking it or disapproving it is proof of guilt. I hope the city is above that. I know the mayor has enough votes to block anything she wants on the City Council.”
Jeff Cohen, co-chairperson for the No Place For Hate committee, opposed Dibble’s language targeting an unnamed member of the committee, mentioning that “no evidence was provided. No person was mentioned.” He further mentioned he and co-chairperson Fara Wolfson reaching out to Dibble but not hearing back after nearly two weeks.
“Please detail your evidence during the meeting and in the email,” Cohen said. “It is, as Fara Wolfson mentioned, very inappropriate to call out our committee in such a disgraceful way without interacting with our committee, without identifying what happened and ignoring us at this point.”
Zoning changes require a two-thirds majority vote. In Salem, that means eight of the 11 councilors need to vote in favor of a zoning change for it to pass. But most of Driscoll’s policy proposals aimed at creating housing, like inclusionary zoning and fewer restrictions on in-law apartments, failed because they fell one vote shy of the two-thirds requirement. The votes caught the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker, who has used Salem as an example in his push for zoning reform statewide.
Dibble said he, Dominguez, Flynn and Sargent have faced criticism and name-calling because they did not support the mayor’s policies.
Two weeks ago, Dibble tried to get his request passed as what’s called a “late file,” which means the council can only vote on the matter without discussion because the matter was filed with the clerk too late to appear on the meeting agenda. That effort failed 4-7, with Dibble, Dominguez, Flynn and Sargent voting in favor.
Although the request failed, Dibble can reintroduce his order in the same calendar year because it never appeared on a council agenda. Dibble did so, and on the second go-around, Flynn changed sides.
"I want us all to work together and move Salem forward, and listen to our constituents," Flynn said. "That's the only reason we're here — to listen to the people who vote us in. And I hope, God willing, we can do that."
Councilor Christine Madore highlighted several other things she would've rather been focusing on than Dibble's order.
"I would've rather talked about the more than 6,000 low-income households in Salem who pay more than a third of their paycheck for rent or a mortgage," Madore said. "I want to talk about how our public housing waiting list is at least three years long."
But bullying?
"I feel sorry we are all feeling perhaps a little pain for receiving nasty comments. I get it — I know what I look like," said Madore, who is of Asian descent. "I've gotten comments asking me to leave, go back to where I came from. ... It's a sacrifice we make, to have these discussions to benefit the people we serve, and whether or not they agree with us, we make those sacrifices, because we know we're doing the right thing."
A companion order, which passed unanimously at the council’s last meeting, called for councilors to discuss “possible illegal and/or unethical communications by and between any City of Salem officials” during council meetings.
“I have no evidence of this, but I believe the mayor and certain city councilors text each other back and forth with directions from the mayor on what to say and what to do, and how to vote,” Dibble said days after that order passed. “I think this is in violation of the state ethics law and may be illegal.”
Prior to last night, at least seven councilors had said that Driscoll has not texted them during meetings. Driscoll also said she has never texted councilors regarding official business during meetings.
Councilor Ty Hapworth outlined four moments in the past — ever — where Driscoll texted him.
"One of them was about pickleball," Hapwroth said. "There isn't a vast coordinated conspiracy to control city councilors. ... There's certainly a lot of supporters and detractors in the city who have opinions, and they can reach out or don't reach out."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.