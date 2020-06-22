SALEM — The city has spent years responding to an escalating housing crisis, but officials remain at odds over how to best move forward.
Take the in-law apartment issue. City Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth supports it, calling the proposal is “well studied, sensible.” Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble is against it, saying residents “don’t want the city further over-crowded.” Both say a majority of residents feel as they do.
The ordinance, introduced earlier this year, would allow Salem homeowners to build what are formally known as “accessory dwelling units” — smaller apartments either in their homes or attached through an addition. Today these units can only be built for relatives or caregivers.
A similar proposal failed in 2019 after gaining support from six members of the 11-member council; zoning changes require a two-thirds “supermajority”, or eight councilors voting in favor.
Eight city councilors co-sponsored the 2020 version, and seven remain in favor of the ordinance. The eighth — Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez — has flipped.
Supporters say the plan will increase rental housing supply in Salem and give homeowners a way to derive income from their homes as the cost of living continues to rise and price households out of the city. Opponents argue that either no one would participate, or everyone would, inundating the city with new apartments and density problems.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said recent city surveys show that about 70% of residents back the proposal.
A majority of the City Council backs it, too. Ward 3 Councilor Patti Morsillo called the ordinance “very solid and progressive.”
The matter was tabled at the City Council meeting held on May 28. If the issue is taken off the table, it’s expected to be defeated by a 7-4 vote.
Ward 5 Councilor Josh Turiel, who supports the proposal, called it “a solid and valid tool for helping to make a small dent in our housing problem.” He sees only two ways to break the rift on the council: either voters change the composition of the council in a decisive direction, or the state passes housing reform legislation that would allowing zoning changes to be approved by simple majority (in Salem’s case, six votes).
Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy, who also supports the in-law apartment plan, said the council needs “to build consensus.”
“It takes eight votes to do it, and it is what it is,” he said.
Although he now sits on the other side of the issue, Dominguez agrees, calling for more compromise “to make sure that we address everybody’s concerns.”
Hapworth said he’d like to hear specifics around what it would take to get consensus.
“Just getting something on the board to get some positive momentum to get development in a positive way so it benefits residents and not developers is important,” he said.
Ward 4 Councilor Tim Flynn opposes the plan. He wants residential single-family neighborhoods dropped from the ordinance.
And Dibble said there is no way to get the issue to pass because “ADU is a bad practice. It’s a bad idea.”
Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski, who supports the ordinance, argued that there is “no evidence from any other city or town that ADUs were a detriment to their town.”
“I was born and raised in this town. I know what the neighborhoods look like. ... I don’t see a flood of ADUs coming in,” he said. “If somebody has some assumptions and speculations, give me some facts on this — not unsubstantiated fears or misinformation. I have to go on the facts of this, and that’s what I’m doing.”
Councilors have varying ideas on ways to address the city’s housing crisis.
Morsillo backed a measure to cap rent rates at 25% less than fair-market rent in exchange for a tax break. It would lower the city’s tax revenue by a few hundred bucks, but “in return, we have added a housing unit guaranteed to be affordable.”
Turiel said he wants to see the city cut down on condo conversions. Hapworth wants to look deeper at protection for renters.
Flynn said the city needs to slow down development and reassess its needs. Hundreds of housing units are being built on the edges of his ward, he said, and “when they’re all done, we might not have as much of a housing crisis.”
Dibble criticized the city for encouraging construction of what he called “luxury apartments.”
“For 30 or 40 years, we’ve built no senior housing,” Dibble said. “For 60 years, we’ve built no veteran housing.”
Dominguez said everyone agrees there is a housing crisis, but all he sees are “political talking points.”
“I don’t want people to use a crisis and human necessity as a political game to advance a political agenda for a group of people,” Dominguez said. “We have a crisis. Let’s all come to the table, all sacrifice something and make sure we solve the situation.”
