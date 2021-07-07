Councilor: Builder of 'peaker' plant not hiding details

PEABODY — Six years after plans to build a natural gas-powered “peaker” power plant in the city were first proposed, the City Council is still learning all the details, said Ward Three Councilor Jim Moutsoulas.
“I am learning like everybody else, and I think all this is going to come together because I am listening to what people are starting to say and I do understand basically all sides which is something I didn't know before,” Moutsoulas, who represents the ward where the plant would be built, said. “I am being educated through this issue.”
The Council was first informed about the project in 2016, according to public documents and the organization which would own and operate the plant, but Moutsoulas said now — when construction on the plant is slated to begin later in the year — is the time for the Council to really consider all sides of the issue.
“I think we got some information in 2016 that was warning us of something to come, but at the time, I don't think it was something we paid that much attention to because it was five or six years away,” he said, adding that the Council does not have the authority to stop the project. “If it was something that would take place in the next few months, I think we would have all paid attention, but I don't think any councilor at the time gave 100% of their attention to something that we wouldn't be talking about for another five or six years.”
Moutsoulas said even though it would have been helpful for the Council to have been given more notifications about plans to build the plant over the past few years, he feels information about the plant is being provided openly now.
"I don't think anyone is trying to hide any of this. I don't think the light plant is hiding any of this, and I don't think the people that made the presentation were hiding anything," Moutsoulas said, referencing a June 22 community forum where details about the plant were presented to the public. "And I don't think the people opposed to this are hiding anything. I think they all want everything out in the open and to make the right decision."
He added that he is a City Councilor and not an engineer, so he doesn't feel it is up to him to decide what the right decision is.
Plans to build the new peaker plant — which would only run during periods of especially high demand for electricity — have been in the works since 2015. The plant, which is referred to as Project 2015A in public documents, was previously approved to be built at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant's Waters River substation behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park, but over the past 2-1/2 months, the project has come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about the plant’s potential health and environmental impacts.
MMWEC did not present their plans to the City Council, but a meeting packet from Sept. 15 2016 shows that MMWEC submitted an environmental notification form to the City Council which explains plans to build the plant.
According to Kate Roy, a representative from MMWEC, several state agencies along with Mayor Ted Bettencourt, the Department of Community Development and Planning, the Conservation Commission and the Peabody Health Department were also notified.
Roy said the public was also notified about what was referred to as “MMWEC Simple Cycle Gas Turbine Project” via a public notice in the Weekly News newspaper on September 1, 2016.
On July 8, the Council will vote on whether to accept a notice from Peabody Municipal Light Plant Manager Charles Orphanos which states the commission is fully in support of the plant.
"In fulfilling its obligation to serve its customers, PMLP considers a host of concerns including, but not limited to stable, low rates, environmental issues, risk and State and Federal requirements," the notice states, adding that the city is on track to be using 50% renewable resources by 2030. "As a result, we try to maintain a diverse portfolio of the supply of capacity and energy."
