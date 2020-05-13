Councilor: Online posts put his family in fear

PEABODY — At the intersection of local politics and social media, things can get heated.
But when does a passionate debate over a local issue cross the line?
Peabody's Ward 4 councilor, Ed Charest, thinks that happened earlier this month, when a local resident allegedly posted comments on social media calling for Charest to be "tarred and feathered" and for people to "bring the pitchforks."
"It got to the point where my wife and daughter were really starting to get concerned," said Charest, who last Thursday called Peabody police to formally report the posts, which appeared on the Moving Peabody Forward Community Group and JB Thomas Hospital Development Group Facebook pages.
The call was logged by police at 4:21 p.m. and said it concerned "ongoing online harassment," according to Peabody's police log.
The issue involves a developer's plan to convert the former hospital property on King Street into a 133-unit condominium complex called "King's Residences," a plan that many homeowners living nearby say is too large and disruptive for the neighborhood, which consists mostly of single and two-family homes.
City officials have said they have few options to stop it because the developer, Hemisphere Development Group, has moved to build the project under Chapter 40B, a law that allows them to bypass many zoning restrictions in a community where less than 10% of housing is considered affordable. Late last month, the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency approved the plan.
Charest and Mayor Ted Bettencourt have publicly expressed disapproval and Bettencourt submitted a petition and letters opposing the development in February.
But some residents have taken to social media to question the sincerity of those efforts.
Someone posting under the name John Burnham Jr. has repeatedly made references both direct and indirect to Charest. In one post on the J.B. Thomas Hospital Development Group page at 12:49 a.m. on May 7, he mentioned the names of several other local officials, saying, "help (us) please we need to be given marching orders. You guys come up with a couple of plans with some good ideas. We will be right behind you with the pitch forks."
When another Peabody resident replied suggesting that "we need to be more respectful" and mentioned that Charest has a family, the person posting as Burnham responded "JOKE HA HA GET IT." On Sunday, the person posting as Burnham also posted a cartoon drawing of someone resembling Charest with captions that said: "This is my neighborhood," "I know better than the neighborhood" and "I love gathering nuts, do you?"
Efforts to reach Burnham by phone and on Facebook Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto, the spokesman for the Peabody police, said officers spoke to both parties on Thursday.
"He was apologetic," said Bonaiuto. "He said he absolutely did not mean it literally and it was not his intent to make him fearful. He promised not to do it again."
Keith Doucette, an administrator on both of the pages, said he hadn't viewed the pitchfork and tar and feather comments as a threat but rather figures of speech, and suggested that the cartoon drawing is a caricature sort of like a political cartoon.
"The way I look at it is city officials are city officials and they open themselves to scrutiny," said Doucette. He said he does not believe anyone would take the comments literally.
A Pew Research study two years ago found that half of all Americans have engaged in some form of political or cause-related activity online. And an earlier survey by Pew found that 14% of respondents reported online harassment based on their political views.
Charest said he's aware that criticism comes with the job in politics, but that the posts this time went too far. His concern was that the posts could incite actual violence. "Some people say it's part of being in elected office," he said. "Maybe it is, but when my family has been placed in fear, that's when you have to do something."
