SALEM — The City Council supported changes to special mayoral elections Thursday night, but not without a push for a citizen commission to review the changes.
Councilors have unanimously approved a home-rule petition to Beacon Hill that would expand the length of a special election season to fill an opening at the mayor’s position. Changes to how City Council vacancies would be filled have been put on hold for now.
The mayoral election changes come as Salem prepares to elect a new mayor for early 2023 to replace outgoing Mayor Kim Driscoll following her state-wide election as lieutenant governor on Nov. 8.
The meeting, scheduled to take in public comment, heard from only one resident — but it came with a challenge that could foreshadow what’s in store for next year.
“As you’ve opened up the charter this year, to make changes, I’d like to request as a citizen to exercise our rights to appoint a committee of our own, to review not only the changes you proposed but also the entire charter,” said Thomas Circle resident David Pszenny. “You opened the charter, sent it to committee. As a citizen, we have a right to form our own.”
The statement was quickly challenged by city solicitor Beth Rennard, who explained that opening the charter up “is one way to amend a charter. The way we’re proposing it is through a home-rule petition, which is a special act of the Legislature.”
Responded Pszenny, “during the year of a special election, the citizens may request so.”
Rennard countered by explaining that it isn’t the year of a special election, which Pszenny still argued is currently the case given the committee discussion playing out.
“It’s part of the rule changes you’re about to vote on,” he said. “Before you vote, we have the right to review them. You’ve already sent to the committee.”
Ending the debate, Council President Patricia “Patti” Morsillo said, “it isn’t the year of a special election. A special election hasn’t been called.”
The matter then passed unanimously, sending the proposed changes to the state Legislature. Leaders are already waiting for the act’s arrival to fast-track it to passage, with Driscoll’s appointment — and the need for a special election — landing in the first week of January.
Under state law, Driscoll will be sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 5 at noon, according to the website of state Secretary William Galvin. It isn’t yet known whether she plans to resign as mayor prior to being sworn in, or if that marks the moment Salem has a mayoral vacancy to fill.
From there, the City Council is expected to appoint one of its own to be an acting mayor. That person will lose City Council duties and serve as a mayor until a special election elects someone to finish out Driscoll’s term, which formally ends in January 2026.
Several residents have already either announced campaigns or made public statements making clear their plans to run. They include: a formal campaign launch from Dominick Pangallo, Driscoll’s chief of staff; confirmation of plans to run from former Mayor Neil Harrington, who served as mayor from 1990 to 1997; and a statement considering a run from Steve Dibble, who unsuccessfully ran against Driscoll a year ago as she secured her fifth, four-year term as mayor.
