PEABODY — An Appeals Court panel recently decided the city cannot deny Verizon Wireless the option of building a cell tower on Lynn Street despite neighborhood opposition, but city officials say they are still confident the tower will not be built.
City Councilor at-Large Jon Turco and Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton said they were disappointed by the court’s ruling, but they believe Verizon Wireless and Peabody Municipal Light Plant will be able to soon reach an agreement that would allow Verizon to add attachments to existing light poles around the city rather than build the Lynn Street tower.
PMLP General Manager Charles Orphanos said he thinks negotiations could wrap up within the next month.
"We continue to work with Verizon, and we are very close to an agreement with them," Orphanos said, adding that the recent court decision only slightly delayed the signing of the agreement. "Once the order came out from the court, we reached out to see if this would change their official corporate decision. We learned this week that it did not."
Welton said he believes the pole attachments are preferred by both parties because they would be less intrusive and offer better coverage to more areas of the city.
“I believe there is an interest in doing further appeals, however PMLP has been in ongoing discussions with Verizon to come to a more palatable conclusion,” Welton said. “I live down the street and I hope there is not a large antenna. That's not what anyone in the ward wants to see. A more amenable solution would be smaller poles on top of existing poles as opposed to the traditional one large tower. I am hopeful that this is how this is resolved.”
Verizon and PMLP have been discussing alternate options to the Lynn Street tower for several years now, but Turco, who had been the ward councilor for much of that time, said the only thing still to be determined in the pole attachment negotiations is the price Verizon would pay taxpayer-owned PMLP in order to install the attachments.
Turco said the negotiations over pricing are taking so long because the outcome of those discussions will be precedent-setting for future agreements between cell phone carriers and municipally-owned light companies.
“PMLP would like the rate to be higher, and Verizon would like it to be lower,” he said, adding that other cell phone providers are likely to try and move into Peabody once Verizon and PMLP come to an agreement.
Turco also said he believes the years-long dispute will come to an end soon.
“That will be a happy day,” he said, imagining the day Verizon and PMLP conclude their negotiations.
Orphanos, who has also been dealing with the dispute for many years, said he also looks forward to the signing of the agreement between Verizon and PMLP.
"I think it's great for the citizens in south Peabody who are opposed to a tower, but it's another step in the direction of modern technology," he said. "I think I'll be very happy."
