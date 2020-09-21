SALEM — Several city councilors say accusations that they are being manipulated and influenced in how they conduct themselves during meetings are not true.
Councilors Steve Dibble and Domingo Dominguez have asked the council to look into “possible illegal and/or unethical communications by and between any City of Salem officials" during council meetings.
"I believe that, and I have no evidence of this, but I believe the mayor and certain city councilors text each other back and forth with directions from the mayor on what to say and what to do, and how to vote," Dibble said in an interview. "I think this is in violation of the state ethics law and may be illegal."
Several councilors say that's not the case. Dominguez and Councilors Tim Flynn, Ty Hapworth, Patti Morsillo, Conrad Prosniewski, Meg Riccardi, and Josh Turiel all said they have not received text messages from Mayor Kim Driscoll during meetings.
"I absolutely do not and never have messaged councilors to tell them how to vote or what to do," Driscoll said. "It's time for Councilor Dibble to retract this baseless accusation so we can all get focused back on the important work of leading this city forward during a time of crisis."
One councilor, Christine Madore, said she has received messages from the mayor during a meeting, but that they involved a personal matter. When asked whether the messages pertained to official business, she emphatically said, "absolutely not."
Still, Dominguez said he agrees with Dibble's statement. Dominguez said he doesn't "know everything for sure, but it seems to me that something happens."
"I feel that the best thing is to make sure that nothing like that happens anymore," Dominguez said, "and everyone makes decisions independently, because that's what we were elected for."
Prosniewski, a freshman councilor-at-large and retired 40-year veteran of the police department, said he has not gotten "calls from the mayor, one way or another."
"Maybe somebody else has had different experiences. I don't know. She hasn't ever put pressure on me," Prosniewski said. "My relationship with her goes back to when she was elected and I was part of the union, the Salem Superior Officers Union. She knows where I stand on a lot of things and knows me well enough to know I'm an independent voice."
Prosniewski also hasn't heard of Driscoll trying to influence other councilors.
Flynn said he's never noticed other councilors looking down at once, presumably at incoming messages, during meetings.
"During the Zoom meetings, I don’t really look at the screen with everyone, so I have no idea if this was going on or not," Flynn said. "I certainly would hope it isn’t, but as I said, I didn’t notice this."
Some councilors condemned the accusation.
Council President Bob McCarthy said he was "disappointed in the fact that an elected official doesn't have the trust in the rest of the elected officials — especially at this time, when we're trying to work through a pandemic; (and) that he'd make an accusation like this after he admitted to the fact that he doesn't have any proof."
Hapworth said he's "embarrassed that some of my colleagues have decided to focus their attention on perceived personal grievances."
"We have work to do," he said, "and this is a petty distraction."
Turiel said it's disappointing that Dibble "doesn't believe that other city councilors are capable of independent thought without the mayor's guidance and influence. It's also utterly mistaken."
Madore said the allegations "only serve to pit us against each other."
"At a time when overwhelming evidence shows one in five Salem residents are unemployed, small businesses have lost at least a quarter of their revenues this year, and many families will struggle even more to keep up with rent, we need to be building bridges — not tearing them down — to tackle these issues together," Madore said.
Morsillo, in her first year representing Ward 3 on the council, said she's "been trying to stay out of the drama being created by some members of the City Council."
"I truly don't know who he thinks is receiving direction from the mayor, but I do find it offensive that he thinks his fellow councilors don't know the rules of the body, or can't research topics before their votes," Morsillo said. "In the beginning of the year, at our council retreat, there was agreement to move forward with respect. We agreed to treat each other with courtesy. I don't know why that agreement went out the window. To bring allegations publicly, admittedly based on nothing, is jarring to me."
Riccardi, also a first-time councilor representing Ward 6, criticized how Dibble levied the complaint — as a written order, which will be discussed at a meeting this week, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons.
"If there is true concern, there are channels to submit these allegations through," Riccardi said. "I may be new to this, but I don't believe a council order is the correct channel."
Councilor Arthur Sargent could not be reached for comment.
