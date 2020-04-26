SALEM — Efforts to advance 29 pages of traffic and parking regulations led to attacks and a rarely used move to force something to be fully read to the City Council Thursday night.
Four issues tied to the city's traffic and parking rules were sent to the City Council's ordinance committee. The changes were made in part to standardize the city's regulations around resident-only parking in October, handicap-accessible parking spaces and shifting rule-setting power from the City Council to the Traffic and Parking Commission.
The opposition was led by City Councilor-at-large Arthur Sargent, who argued that the matters shouldn't be discussed until after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wraps up. His efforts called for the issues to be tabled, though those efforts weren't successful.
Under City Council rules, orders must be read — but that rule can be suspended to "waive the reading," which is often done to avoid reading lengthy matters that won't be up for discussion that night. But when a councilor moves to suspend a rule, a single objection from any other councilor immediately nullifies that without discussion allowed.
Sargent did this twice, once with a one-page order, and again moments later with one spanning four pages listing every individual street with resident-only parking during October. The order took eight minutes for Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth to read beginning to end, though Sargent noted several times that he would be all right tabling the entire discussion instead of having Hapworth read the order.
"For the record, Councilor Sargent has invoked his rights," said City Council President Bob McCarthy "So, hopefully, we all understand that it isn't our will for members of the public at home to endure this."
