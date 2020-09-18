SALEM — Two city councilors have accused Mayor Kim Driscoll of bullying and telling councilors how to vote, but neither has specific examples to back up their claims.
Councilors Steve Dibble and Domingo Dominguez say they, along with councilors Tim Flynn and Arthur Sargent, have been harassed because they voted against housing reforms that have come before the council over the past two years.
"All four of us have been targeted with all sorts of comments that just aren't correct," Dibble said. "The four of us really love the city, and we're just really trying to look out for the city and protect the city."
Dibble has asked the City Council to discuss and respond to “possible bullying, lying and intimidation tactics” by the mayor. The issue is slated for the council’s next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Driscoll said Dibble had not reached out to her about his concerns.
"I have no idea what Councilor Dibble could be referring to or why he has taken this approach,” Driscoll said in a statement. "We've known each other for 30 years, and I value having a professional working relationship with him and all members of the council, even when we may disagree with each other. I think it's important to remember that we are all working for the same team — the city of Salem."
Zoning changes require a two-thirds majority vote. In Salem, that means eight of the 11 councilors need to vote in favor of a zoning change for it to pass. But most of Driscoll’s policy proposals aimed at creating housing, like inclusionary zoning and fewer restrictions on in-law apartments, failed because they fell one vote shy of the two-thirds requirement. The votes caught the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker, who has used Salem as an example in his push for zoning reform statewide.
Dibble said he, Dominguez, Flynn and Sargent have faced criticism and name-calling because they did not support the mayor’s policies.
"I had talked to Councilor Dominguez at the time. He was receiving an incredible number of emails, phone calls, a lot of Facebook posts — all of it was very powerful when taken as a whole; really unfair," said Dibble, who represents Ward 7 in South Salem. "Some of the comments were that all of us (dissenting councilors) were members of the Ku Klux Klan and racist. Some of the comments were from people we'd never met before."
Neither Dibble nor Dominguez could give examples of bullying from Driscoll. In his filing, Dibble argues that the harassment is done "sometimes by the mayor herself, other times by a proxy by certain city employees, certain board and committee members, and other mayoral supporters."
Dominguez, an at-large councilor and Dominican Republic native, pointed to comments on his Facebook page that used "very strong language" and contained unprofessional attacks.
"They attacked my race, my communication skills, and that isn't right," Dominguez said. "Anything I say — if I make any comments — I hear a lot of negative."
None of the posts on the councilor's page were made by Driscoll.
Dominguez said he wants to put the harassment in the past, and for officials to "be open to understanding that not everybody is going to agree on everything, because in this case, I don't want to bully anyone opposite of me."
Council President Bob McCarthy said Dibble had not approached him about the issue, either.
"Any councilor who brings anything in accusing anybody — I don't care who — of misaction, I'm hoping they have documentation to back it up," McCarthy said.
Dibble and Dominguez are also asking the council to investigate “possible illegal and/or unethical communications by and between any City of Salem officials" during council meetings.
"I believe that, and I have no evidence of this, but I believe the mayor and certain city councilors text each other back and forth with directions from the mayor on what to say and what to do, and how to vote," Dibble said. "I think this is in violation of the state ethics law and may be illegal."
"We saw it during some of the Zoom meetings, of councilors receiving messages at the same time and all looking down," Dibble said.
In response, Driscoll said Dibble's claims are "completely unfounded and he should retract them immediately now that he's admitting he introduced a council order that has zero proof of any wrong doing."
"Making these kind of wild, flailing accusations against me and his fellow council members is insulting and a disservice to our residents and the hard work and professional approach we take to governing locally," she said.
Dibble wrote both proposals so they would be discussed in the council’s government services committee, because he said they pertain to issues in city government. Flynn chairs the government services committee.
