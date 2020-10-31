Couple say 'I do' on Halloween in Salem  

SALEM — As crowds surged throughout downtown Salem on Saturday, one couple found a quiet corner of the chaos to perform the ultimate of spells.
Lenny and Xo Laur, two East Providence, Rhode Island, residents, were wed in a corner of the Witch Trials Memorial at about 3 p.m. on Halloween. The ceremony was witnessed by dozens of passersby who frequently stopped and pulled out their smartphones to capture the moment.
"Every time we come here, it's something new," said Lenny Laur moments after the ceremony. "It seemed like a really fun and interesting spot to be able to have a wedding."
The couple met in a waiting line two years ago, they said. They frequently come to Salem in appreciation of its history and character.
"It won't just be a destination for us," Xo Laur said, smiling as she looked her newlywed husband in the eyes.
"We're almost here two, three times a season," Lenny Laur added. "It'll mean that much more when we come to this particular spot."
Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons officiated the ceremony. A justice of the peace, Simons routinely officiates weddings around Salem, often in the City Council's chambers at City Hall.
The couple contacted officials earlier in the pandemic to ask if weddings are still taking place.
"They said, 'we still do weddings, and the JP will actually meet you somewhere,'" Xo Laur said. "We thought it would have to be somewhere else. This particular spot... it just seemed like a really good, encompassing spot because of the history, and not in the touristy middle, just outside of it."
