SALEM — Salem District Court was shut down early on Friday after officials learned that an attorney who was at the courthouse on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19.
However, other courts in the Ruane Judicial Center on Federal Street remained open for the day, including Superior and Juvenile courts.
Jennifer Donahue, a spokeswoman for the Trial Court, said the attorney spent time in the clerk's office and probation department.
The district court facilities will be disinfected and the court is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Donahue said.
The five-story complex also includes basement office space and holding cells.
