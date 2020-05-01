PEABODY — Two North Shore men facing fentanyl trafficking charges will have to remain in custody after federal judges rejected their requests to be released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jose Esmerlin Diaz, 36, of Salem, and Manuel E. Tejeda, 39, of Peabody, were charged in January with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl after federal agents turned up more than 15 pounds of the drug — some of it disguised as Percocet pills — during their arrests and a subsequent search of a storage locker that police say Tejeda had access to.
Both men have denied the charges.
On Wednesday, federal Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley denied Tejeda's request for release, finding that he poses a danger to the community.
Tejeda, the judge concluded, "has no health issues that make him more susceptible to the virus than others. The court finds that notwithstanding the fact that those who are incarcerated during this crisis face unique challenges, on balance, this issue still does not warrant Mr. Tejeda's release."
In a separate proceeding, Judge Nathaniel Gorton denied a similar request from Diaz.
Diaz's "generalized and systemic concern regarding the virulent pandemic is insufficient to demonstrate entitlement to revocation of the pretrial detention order," Gorton wrote in his April 23 decision.
