SALEM — The state's highest court, which decided last month to take on the issue of retail marijuana host community agreements in a dispute involving the city of Salem, is now asking for input from others with an interest in the issue.
The Supreme Judicial Court is seeking "friend of the court" briefs in the appeal by Mederi Inc., which was seeking to open a retail marijuana dispensary on Highland Avenue.
Mederi was one of three applicants who were not given host community agreements by the city. Those agreements are a prerequisite for a license from the state Cannabis Control Commission.
In their lawsuit against the city, lawyers for the business argued that the city had no reasonable basis to deny them an agreement — and beyond that, that the requirement gives communities too much power over which businesses are allowed to open.
The city's position has been that the city was within its rights to evaluate each of the proposed businesses for things like neighborhood impact and diversity.
A lawsuit against the city was dismissed by a Superior Court judge. The business appealed. The case was ready to be heard by the Appeals Court when, last month, the SJC stepped in to take up the case due to the novel legal issues it raises.
In their solicitation for briefs, the SJC says the central question they are considering is whether the requirement for a host community agreement usurps the authority of the Cannabis Control Commission.
The city and Mederi have already filed briefs in the case, but those briefs have been impounded because they contain financial information.
Arguments before the court are tentatively set for January.
