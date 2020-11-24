SALEM — A concern about a recent spike in COVID-19 cases is leading court officials to further delay the resumption of jury trials and, starting Friday, to order courts to do as much as possible remotely through Dec. 4.
The announcement comes days after the court also announced that it was again pushing back the resumption of jury trials until Jan. 11.
"In light of the increasing COVID-19 infection rate in Massachusetts and the country, and using guidance from medical experts, the Trial Court will significantly reduce in-person court operations from Friday, November 27, through Friday, December 4," officials said in a press release announcing the measure.
Courts will be open, but staff "will be maximizing remote work and leveraging the technologies in place to conduct operations remotely," the officials said.
The goal is to limit potentially pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers who enter courthouses.
The courts have had to shut down at least one court session on a daily basis for cleaning after learning that someone had been there who later tested positive for the virus. Both Salem District Court and Salem Superior Court have had to be closed temporarily in recent weeks.
"Based on the growth rate over the last two weeks in exposure and positive tests for staff and court users, which resulted in court closures, Trial Court leaders have concluded that this plan is the best approach to balancing the need to provide access to courts and protecting the health and safety of court staff and court users," officials said.
Cases that have already been scheduled for Friday and next week will be conducted virtually whenever possible.
Each court in the state has a page on the state's website mass.gov, with phone numbers for clerks offices. The site also contains some instructions for public access.
The further delay of jury trials has already led to numerous cases being rescheduled for dates late next spring in Salem District Court.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||