SALEM — State courts will now remain closed to the general public until June 1 and all jury trials are being postponed until at least July, officials announced Monday.
But the Supreme Judicial Court's new order is also leaving the door open for lower courts to consider holding non-emergency matters "virtually," through teleconferencing when practical.
The SJC is asking the various divisions of the Trial Court, which includes superior, district, juvenile, probate and family, land and housing courts, "to identify categories of non-emergency matters that they will attempt to address virtually, where it is practicable to do so."
The area's courts have been conducting proceedings, including arraignments, restraining order hearings and request for emergency reductions of bail due to the pandemic, by teleconference. These have been done with only a clerk, probation officer, a monitor for the court recording system and sometimes a judge present in the courtroom. Lawyers and sometimes judges call in by phone and defendants appear either by phone or video.
The SJC and Appeals courts will also continue conducting oral arguments by teleconference.
The order will require courts to continue doing so until at least June 1.
Members of the general public have been barred from courthouses except in emergencies that cannot be addressed in other ways.
Jury trials, and grand jury sittings, are also on hold until July 1. The court is allowing jury-waived, or "bench" trials, to proceed again starting June 1.
The courts have also set up a hotline for people with questions about their cases at 833-91COURT (833-912-6878).
People with pending civil and criminal cases can also call their attorney regarding the status of their cases.
The closure of courts to the public has not been without issues. In a filing last week with the SJC in the case brought by the state public defender's office asking for inmates to be released, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said her office has faced challenges — and was even denied permission by one judge — in allowing victims to listen to teleconference hearings. She also cited a situation where a teenage murder defendant's family was able to listen to his arraignment only because of a prior acquaintance with a member of the district attorney's office.
Judges in Essex County have been allowing victims to listen to hearings, and has also allowed members of the news media to call in to listen to teleconferences, at least once over the objection of a defense attorney. The SJC has also created a provision for up to three members of the news media to cover proceedings.
