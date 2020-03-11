Covenant Christian Academy seniors raise $7K for Ella's Army

PEABODY — The Covenant Christian Academy Class of 2020 recently presented a check for $7,000 to Ella's Army.
The charity is run by Dennis and Erin O'Donnell and named for their 10-year-old daughter Ella Jade, who died in 2016 after a battle with brain cancer. The nonprofit raises money and awareness for pediatric cancer and provides support for families affected by the disease.
During the presentation ceremony, CCA senior Pedro Tameirao spoke of how moved the senior class was by Ella's story and by her parents' commitment to help other families facing similar situations.
“We learned that the research efforts supporting pediatric cancers are tremendously underfunded compared to other cancers," Tameirao said. "We knew as a class that this was something we wanted to be a part of.”
The students started collaborating on fundraising efforts with Ella’s Army in their junior year. The first fundraiser was part of Academic Travel Week, when students are asked to take on a challenge and use it as an opportunity to raise money for a charity of their choice. The Class of 2020 trekked from the Saco River in Maine through Massachusetts, canoeing, hiking, biking and camping over the course of six days. They raised pledges from family and friends for the trip.
“This was quite a distance and a difficult goal,” said John McShane, a science teacher and junior class adviser at Covenant. “It’s great to see students willing to struggle through this and experience some discomfort along the way in the pursuit of serving others.”
Despite unexpected rainstorms and other issues, the students persevered.
“Even though our muscles hurt, and we were itchy and wet and exhausted, we never lost sight of our goal. We encouraged each other to keep going for Ella,” said Tameirao.
The class held other fundraisers for Ella's Army in the months that followed. According to the O’Donnell family, the $7,000 donation was one of the largest single gifts they had ever received.
The nonprofit is also hosting is third annual Night to Remember, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Holy Ghost Society in Peabody. All proceeds go toward supporting research and families affected by pediatric cancer. Tickets are $30 and available at eventbrite.com.
Located in West Peabody, Covenant Christian Academy is a Christian school that serves more than 320 students from 40 communities in grades pre-K through 12.
