Covenant Christian Academy seniors raise $7K for Ella's Army

The Covenant Christian Academy Class of 2020 recently presented a check for $7,000 to Peabody nonprofit Ella's Army. At left, from left, are Richelle Joseph-Denman, Colby Bradford, Cole Behrens, Caio Mauro, Will Rourke, Shane Yang, Nathaniel Pekari, Matt Tammaro, and Gio Silva. At center from left are Pedro Tameirao, Erin O’Donnell and Dennis O’Donnell. At right, from left, are Jessica Peixoto, Austin Fitzgerald, Anna DeCotis, Emily Saulnier, Adam Farris, Emily Coelho, Julia Pawlyk, Andrew Hoover, Hannah Saulnier, Brianna Benkley, and John McShane.