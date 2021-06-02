Covenant Christian Academy to celebrate 26 grads

PEABODY — Covenant Christian Academy will be celebrating the Class of 2021 in-person next week.

The private, preK-12 Christian school, will send off 26 graduates on June 12 at the school's brand new performing arts and athletics center, which was completed in April. The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. The school is located at 83 Pine St.

The graduates are as follows:

Rachel Bohanon

Zoe Buchtel

Katie Crowley — A.C.E. Prefect*

Jacob Enfield

Hannah Goncalves — Fine Arts Prefect*

Josiah Gonzales — Salutatorian, Chapel Prefect*

Zachery Hall

Jacob Knowlton

Brandon Kruse

Richard Li — Global Community Prefect*

Brandan Linares

Meghan MacBeath — Valedictorian, Academic Prefect*

Lilah Ma

Maddie McNeilly

David Ngethe

Zeke Ostrowski

Gabriella Perdomo

Katerina Pintone — Student Activities Prefect*

Jordan Plosker — Hospitality Prefect*

Esther Reynoso

Ethan Roth — Admissions Prefect*

Glorious Rukwaro

Nathan Sirois

Rilee Smith — Athletics Prefect*

Jimmy Yan

Ken Zhang

 

* CCA has prefects instead of class officers

