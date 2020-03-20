Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported on the North Shore, including three Salem residents and one person in Ipswich, officials in those communities announced, as state officials said there are now 29 confirmed cases in Essex County and 413 statewide.
The news came as officials also announced that an 87-year-old Winthrop man had become the state's first fatality when he succumbed to the virus on Thursday.
In Salem, Health Agent David Greenbaum said all three Salem residents are under isolation at home and are doing well.
The city is not releasing specific details about the three individuals, but is conducting an epidemiological investigation, which includes tracing all contacts the three individuals had. Greenbaum said in his announcement that anyone who is believed to have been in contact will be notified.
"If you have not been contacted by the Salem Board of Health, you are not considered a contact of one of these cases," said Greenbaum. "All people determined to have had direct, face-to-face contact with one of these cases are being instructed to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms for a period of 14 days."
His office and the city have been preparing for the arrival of coronavirus in Salem for several weeks, said Greenbaum. "The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation and we expect to see additional cases in Salem as it progresses."
The city also announced Friday that effective Sunday, the Board of Health is temporarily closing all personal service businesses until further notice. This includes beauty salons, hairdressers and barber shops, nail salons and spas, tattoo establishments, fitness centers and gyms, massage and foot spa establishments, churches and religious congregations and services, and psychic studios and parlors.
Mayor Kim Driscoll and the Board of Health also declared a local state of emergency, effective 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Salem residents can check the city's website, at salem.com/covid19 for more information.
An Ipswich resident has also tested positive for coronavirus, town officials announced Friday.
The person is in isolation at home, and the town's public health nurse will be in daily contact with the person until he or she no longer needs to be quarantined.
"Due to privacy concerns and laws, the town is unable to disseminate information about the individual’s identity, location, or the circumstances surrounding their contraction of the virus," Town Manager Anthony Marino and Director of Public Health Colleen Fermon said in a letter sent to town residents Friday.
Residents of Swampscott, Marblehead and Boxford have also tested positive for coronavirus this week.
Moulton forms advisory team
Congressman Seth Moulton has formed a coronavirus advisory team to assist in developing policies in response to the pandemic and help answer questions from constituents, his office announced Friday.
The advisory team includes Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Paul Farmer, New England Biolabs CEO James Ellard, Boxford resident and Congenial Healthcare president Dr. Alain Chaoui, and Georgetown University assistant professor and virologist Erin Sorrell.
“This is an unprecedented crisis," Moulton said in a press release Friday. "I asked my team to find the best group of experts in the country to advise us on how we can respond to it."
“The government has been too reactive, so I’ve tried to push my team to get ahead of the pandemic," said Moulton. "This advisory team will help us continue to be out in front solving problems. That’s how we beat this virus.”
Chaoui, who is immediate past president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, and his partners set up one of the first drive-thru coronavirus testing centers in Middleton earlier this week.
In a statement, Chaoui urged the public to seek out information from reliable sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Massachusetts Department of Public Health websites and the Massachusetts Medical Society website.
"There is a lot of incomplete and misinformation out there," Chaoui said. "Remember, your doctor knows you and has your best interest in mind.”
“It will take a community-wide response to reduce the transmission of this virus," Sorrell said. "Everyone has a role to play, and everyone has a responsibility not just to protect themselves, but also to prevent the transmission of this disease to others."
AG moves to curb price gouging
On Friday, Attorney General Maura Healey announced an emergency regulation to prohibit price gouging on essential products and services during the pandemic.
The amendment expands the categories of merchandise to include any goods or service needed for health or safety during an emergency. Previously the regulation covered gasoline and petroleum products.
“We’ve heard from hospitals and consumers about skyrocketing prices for things like hand sanitizer, face masks, and other essential gear needed to prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus and keep our front-line workers safe," said Healey in a press release Friday. "That’s unacceptable and illegal. We issued this emergency regulation because no one should be exploiting this crisis and putting the public at risk.”
In addition to jacked-up prices on products, there have been reports of higher costs for temporary personnel.
Healey is encouraging anyone to report unreasonably high prices by calling her consumer protection division at 617-727-8400 or file a complaint online at https://massago.onbaseonline.com/MASSAGO/1700AppNet/UnityForm.aspx?key=UFKey
Feds looking for evidence of fraud related to coronavirus
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says his office is paying close attention to cybercrime, counterfeit products, treatment scams and other fraud arising from the coronavirus pandemic. "My office will aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of activity,” said Lelling.
Massachusetts residents who believe they are victims of such a scheme can contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov or call 888-221-6023 and leave a message, or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at http://IC3.gov.
Wenham postpones Town Meeting, election
The town of Wenham has declared a state of emergency and postponed its upcoming Town Meeting and town election.
While there are no known cases of coronavirus in the town, an emergency management team of town officials will be closely monitoring the situation, Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi said in a press release Friday.
"By declaring this local public health emergency the town will be able to deploy the resources and personnel necessary to meet the community’s needs throughout the ongoing COVID-19 situation," Ansaldi said.
"The declaration will additionally authorize town officials to issue additional directives to the public as the situation develops. It also creates a formal mechanism for the town to be reimbursed by the federal government for its emergency response," he explained.
The annual Town Meeting scheduled for April 4 and the town election scheduled for April 9 have both been postponed, and new dates will be announced.
All non-essential board and committee meetings continue to be postponed, and all essential meetings will be coordinated through the town administrator’s office.
All municipal buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice, though staff will continue to work in Wenham. Residents should plan to conduct their business with the town either by email or over the phone. Visit wenhamma.gov for a full staff directory.
Food delivered for Essex Tech students
Essex Tech has been delivering bagged food to students and their families while the school is shut down.
Superintendent Heidi Riccio said administrators, transportation employees and cafeteria staff delivered bags with pasta, sauce, beans, cereal and granola bars to 380 families in 55 communities Wednesday and Thursday.
"I'm proud of what our school staff and bus drivers have been able to accomplish for our students," said Riccio. "This is a challenging time for us all, and continuing to provide the support our students need is essential even while our facility remains temporarily closed."
Essex Tech started a continuity of learning plan Wednesday while the school is closed. This will remain in effect through at least April 7.
Families also received letters with information about support services available in their communities.
Supermarkets ask to suspend bag bans
A trade organization representing supermarkets and grocery stores is urging cities and towns to temporarily suspend the single-use plastic bag bans in those communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brian Houghton, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Food Association, said the request is based on both safety and practicality concerns.
It also comes as some stores are implementing or considering bans on reusable bags being brought in out of concern that those bags could become carriers of the virus.
In addition, much of the production for paper grocery bags has been shut down, which along with more shoppers, has created a shortage, said Houghton.
He noted that other businesses, including coffee chains Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, have temporarily suspended the use of personal cups and travel mugs during the pandemic to protect their employees and other customers.
Efforts to speak to health officials in Salem, Beverly, Peabody and Danvers were unsuccessful on Friday.
