SWAMPSCOTT — Novel coronavirus testing is now available to residents of Swampscott and adjacent communities at AFC Urgent Care, 450 Paradise Road.
All health insurance, including Masshealth and Medicare will be accepted, but advance screening is required. Details on screening are available by calling 781-691-9366.
You must call ahead in order to be seen.
To qualify for testing, patients will be screened by an AFC provider at the clinic. Due to the extreme shortage of testing kits, testing will be limited to patients who are are symptomatic according to CDC criteria and guidelines.
Asymptomatic patients will not be tested at this time.
AFC Urgent Care urges those who are young, healthy and experiencing only a mild cough and low fever, to stay home, watch their symptoms, track their and contact AFC if any significant change occurs.
