PEABODY — Peabody brought in about $3.6 million less than originally projected for last fiscal year, and already less money during the first quarter of this fiscal year than expected.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt and Finance Director Mike Gingras said the deficit is a direct result of the coronavirus crisis.
In Massachusetts, a fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
During a Thursday night meeting of the finance committee, Gingras and Bettencourt explained the budget deficit from Fiscal Year 2020, projected revenue shortfalls in Fiscal Year 2021, and how and when they hope the city will climb out of its financial difficulties.
“The circumstances we've been put in because of COVID have made this an abnormally difficult year for us in putting together our budget and trying to plan ahead,” Bettencourt said, noting that many of the businesses that make up the city's commercial tax base are still closed. “It's very difficult to plan ahead when there is so much uncertainty.”
Some of the $3.6 million in revenue lost during FY2020 include hotel and meal taxes, motor vehicle excise taxes and unpaid real estate taxes, some of which are expected to be recovered at some point in the future, according to Gingras.
One of the larger sources of lost revenue was less business at the landfill which opened up last year.
“Once COVID hit and construction stopped in the Boston area - we are taking in soil from different construction sites - we were and are looking at very little coming in,” Gingras said, explaining the soil which is a byproduct of construction can be brought to the Peabody landfill at a cost.
Gingras said projected revenue from the landfill in FY2020 was roughly $1.5 million, but the city brought in about $200,000. So far, in FY2021, the landfill has not brought in any money.
Bettencourt added collection of money residents owed for water and sewer services is behind.
“Just because of billing, and collection and people struggling to pay their bills because of their own personal circumstances,” he explained, adding that - at some point - most of that money should make its way to the city.
The city’s skating rink and golf course also brought in less money than anticipated because they were closed for a portion of the pandemic, Bettencourt said.
The FY 2021 budget is not yet finalized, Gingras said, but the finance department plans to continue providing regular updates about how much money the city is bringing in and expects to bring in over the coming months.
Bettencourt said some of the budget deficit can be made up by making the “very difficult decisions” to potentially layoff or furlough city employees, put off some minor infrastructure projects and raise real estate taxes. He added the city hopes to receive a significant amount of aid from the state.
“We still at this time don't have a finalized state budget so we don't know what our state aid numbers are going to be,” he said. “We are waiting for that to be complete.”
Bettencourt also said the city has a “rainy day fund” that could potentially help offset some of the costs as well. This fund mostly consists of money that was not spent in previous years, according to Gingras.
Gingras said the “rainy day fund” had about $12 million in it at the end of June, but the state recertifies the account every year so the amount could change.
Bettencourt emphasized the fact that the city will not cut back on any of its essential services. Schools, the Department of Public Works, trash pick up, and emergency services will all continue to function as normal.
“(For) Peabody, like every city, this has created a number of problems for us,” Bettencourt said. “I think we've done a good job managing the best we can the ups and downs of last few months.”
“I anticipate this will affect cities and towns this year, next year, and maybe the year after that," he said. "We are managing well, but we will have a lot of obstacles and challenges for months and years.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
