News of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus — with just a month to go in what has already been a turbulent election cycle — was met Friday with a mixture of sympathy, calm, unease and even a measure of skepticism from some of Trump's critics.
"The news is troubling," said Amy Carnevale, of Marblehead, a Republican state committeewoman. "Of course my thoughts and prayers are with the president and first lady."
Carnevale, who has been a strong supporter of the president, said she still expects Trump to try and engage with voters and the public as much as possible during his recovery from COVID-19.
"I imagine this is a tough diagnosis for him," she added, noting this poses a direct obstacle to his face time with supporters.
Carnevale said she wasn't shocked that Trump has the virus — he has to interact with lots of different people and he's not the first world leader to contract it.
John McCarthy, a Republican state committeeman from Peabody, offered a similar assessment.
"I don't think it changes things," McCarthy said, although he expects Trump's Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, to try and use this development to his advantage in trying to defeat Trump in November.
McCarthy said he fully expects Trump to recover, noting most people survive coronavirus, and that Trump, after all, is out around people so it's not surprising that he would eventually contract the virus.
Trump, however, has several strikes against him — age, obesity, elevated cholesterol and being male — that could put him at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus infection he disclosed late Thursday.
Early Friday evening, Trump was taken by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where a White House spokesperson said the president will stay for a few days as a precautionary measure.
A White House official said Friday that Trump was having mild symptoms. The Trumps had planned to remain at the White House while they recovered.
“The odds are far and away that he’ll have a mild illness” as most people with the virus do, said Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic who has no role in Trump’s care.
But he stressed that COVID-19 is very unpredictable.
“We have young people who die. We have nursing home patients, a lot of them, who actually do quite well,” Poland said.
No treatments have proven effective for preventing illness in someone who is infected but with no or mild symptoms. That includes hydroxychloroquine, a drug Trump long promoted and even took himself earlier this year after a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.
There's going to be a lot of uncertainty over the next 14 days, says Dan Bennett, as the world closely watches how the Trumps fair with COVID-19.
"Heaven forbid," he said, if Vice President Mike Pence ends up having to quarantine as well and suddenly, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi finds herself in charge of the country on the eve of a highly contentious election, already embroiled in an uphill battle with the administration and Senate Republicans over further economic relief aid.
"With the president getting sick, it certainly throws things into bizzarro world for a while," said Bennett, a former Danvers Republican who has run for state office in the past. An unenrolled voter for the past two years, Bennett is not a Trump supporter.
He has friends, he said, who still think COVID-19 is a hoax and don't wear face masks to protect against spread of the virus, and knows many others who take mask-wearing seriously when they're out and about.
"I don't know that this will change people's minds on that," he said. "If anything, maybe it will encourage people to social distance."
On Friday, it was announced that Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for COVID-19, as well as Biden and his wife Jill.
Biden released a brief statement saying he and his wife wish the Trumps a "swift recovery" and that they would continue to pray for their health and safety. Later that day, announcing their negative test results, Biden also added: "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance and wash your hands."
With just a month to go until the election, Trump had a busy schedule the days before he tested positive for the coronavirus, attending rallies, private fundraisers, a presidential debate and hosting events at the White House.
The president was accompanied on two of his trips by aide Hope Hicks, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus after feeling ill and isolating herself on Air Force One on the way back to Washington after a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday.
A day earlier, Trump, Hicks and various members of the Trump family flew to Cleveland together for the presidential debate against Biden. Both men were tested ahead of the debate and stood behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They did not wear masks during the faceoff.
"I don't think it will change his outlook on the virus," said Carnevale, referring to Trump. "I'm not sure it will have any public policy effect in regard to the virus."
In Salem, where October tourism is still active, pandemic or not, it's unclear how Trump's predicament might affect use of face masks in public.
Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets, said her organization has teamed up with city officials to hire paid "ambassadors" who keep mask-less visitors to the city honest by reminding them of the rules and distributing masks.
"Compliance numbers downtown have been relatively good, and most people have responded positively when the mask ambassadors remind them about the mask ordinance," Sullivan said. "But I cannot stress enough how much people need to continue to take this seriously. Our businesses are on the front lines, my volunteers are on the front lines, I am on the front lines...we need everyone to do their part to keep this community safe."
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, on Friday, extended her own well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery to the Trumps, White House staff and any others who might have come into contact with the president.
"My thoughts are also with millions of other Americans who have survived COVID-19 or are still sick," said Warren. She noted the more than 200,000 Americans who have died after contracting the virus and the disproportionate affect on minority families, who may lack adequate access to health care.
"The president spent months undermining the work of our doctors and scientists, while he failed to help states and communities contain the outbreak," she said. "He mocked people for wearing masks and held super-spreader events that disregarded the health of thousands. Even as this pandemic rages on, he and Mitch McConnell grind forward on their plan to steal a Supreme Court seat that will rip health care away from millions of people.
"COVID-19 is deadly," Warren said. "Today's news should serve as a reminder that listening to scientists, wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing are our best tools to fight this horrific disease."
Staff writer Dustin Luca contributed to this report.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
