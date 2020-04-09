Ward 4 Salem Democrats reorganize online
The Ward 4 Salem Democratic City Committee will reorganize online on Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Voting members should log in at 5:45 p.m .to ensure a prompt start at 6 p.m.
There will be provisions for members to vote without computer access, and the committee chair can provide technical assistance. Information on how to participate will be provided to members at least 24 hours in advance. The offices of the executive committee may only be voted on by Ward 4 members elected to the committee on the March 3 Democratic primary ballot, but Democrats who were not on the ballot and would like to join the Committee may attend this meeting and be voted in as new members. Those interested in getting involved should call 603-966-0331 or email salemdemscc@gmail.com, or reach out via Facebook on the Salem Democrats’ page.
Salem economic task force helps
Salem has launched an Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force to support the local business community as it works to recover from the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing economic challenges.
The group is meeting twice weekly to determine short- and long-term needs for the business community and aid revitalization efforts. The Task Force will provide regular updates to the business community regarding available opportunities, assistance and best practices.
The Task Force has issued an update following its recent Coronavirus Impact Survey. Read the update here: https://tinyurl.com/salemcovidsurveyletter. New on salem.com/together: listing of Salem restaurants offering take-out or delivery and how to donate to the Essex County Community Organization’s “No One Stands Alone” fund.
'Celebration of Service' postponed
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety directives, organizers are postponing indefinitely the May 9 “Celebration of Service” for the Rev. Charles Stanley of St. Ann Parish in Peabody. A new date will be announced later. For more, contact Rich D’Ambrosio at richard.dambrosia@comcast.net or 978-535-2773.
Pandemic creates blood shortage
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.
Equine Expo rescheduled
Due to COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Lovely consults by phone only
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours.
However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Regular in-person office hours will resume when the pandemic crisis has been resolved.
