SALEM — The city saw a large increase in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 over the past week, according to David Greenbaum, the city's health agent.
Greenbaum said in previous weeks, the city administered somewhere between 250 and 350 tests per day. This past week, between 450 and 550 people received free tests in Salem each day. Mayor Kim Driscoll said more than 1,400 Salem residents were tested at the Salem Willows on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
“I think it's a couple of things,” Greenbaum said about why he believes so many more people are looking to get tested. “I think the ability to get tested more frequently and people unfortunately getting tested and looking towards the holidays."
Greenbaum said it’s great that people are getting tested, but it's important that people understand that a negative test result is not necessarily a green light to travel for Thanksgiving.
“I think what people have to understand if they get tested is the test is good for the time they got tested,” he said. “If they don't isolate after the test or quarantine, they are just putting themselves at risk to contract the virus and potentially spread it to their families.”
Driscoll reiterated Greenbaum’s concerns and said she encourages everyone, including those who were recently tested, to limit the number of people with whom they celebrate Thanksgiving.
“We also are mindful that a test is just a snapshot in time,” she said. “Getting tested is not going to inoculate you.”
Both Driscoll and Greenbaum acknowledged that even though the state funds the city’s two Stop the Spread testing sites at Old Town Hall and Salem High School, there is some burden placed on the city.
“There might be a few challenges,” Greenbaum said. “Testing sites are not easy to identify. They are not always perfect, but we work with what we have to try and accommodate as many people as possible.”
Wait times
Many officials in other local towns and cities, including Danvers and Peabody, are encouraging their residents to seek free testing in Salem. In some cases, that has led to some long wait times. At Salem High School, police details have even had to turn away people looking to get tested when the line of cars begins to spill into Willson Street.
Beverly resident Amanda Matczynski said the high school testing location was so busy on Nov. 21 that she was turned away twice before she finally managed to get in line. Then, she waited for an additional hour and 15 minutes.
“I expected a long wait, but I didn’t expect to have to go back and forth so many times,” she said.
Matczynski said those working at the testing site were “doing everything they could to try and speed up the process,” but she believes there just isn't enough testing in the region.
“I think the whole North Shore is trying to go to Salem,” she said. “There aren't a lot of options, and I don't know that anyone was prepared for the amount of people trying to get tested so they could travel for Thanksgiving.”
Driscoll said she knows a large portion of the people getting tested at the Salem Stop the Spread sites are from outside of the city, but “the virus doesn't know boundaries. It doesn't do us any good if others can't get tested here. We really are all in this together. If we are hosting a regional Stop the Spread site and others from outside of Salem are coming, that's part of hosting a site.”
She also said she knows if one of the other local communities were the location of a Stop the Spread site, they would welcome Salem residents.
Despite the long lines, Greenbaum said he believes there is plenty of testing available on the North Shore. Outside of Salem, there are free testing sites in Lynn, East Boston and Revere, he said.
Other costs
According to the state, the only free Stop the Spread testing sites north of Lynn are in Salem, Methuen and Lawrence. Long lines have been reported at all three. According to The Eagle-Tribune, a sister paper of The Salem News, the testing site at Lawrence General Hospital has seen average wait times upward of four hours.
Many testing sites which are not part of the Stop the Spread program, including AFC Urgent Care in Beverly and Swampscott, require those getting tested to cover the cost of the test if they are uninsured or are not exhibiting symptoms. COVID-19 tests can cost either $139 or $199, depending on the type of test administered. Other testing sites, like CVS Minute Clinics, require uninsured individuals to provide their social security number and a state-issued ID in order to submit a claim to a federal program intended to help those without health insurance cover the cost of testing.
One of the costs of hosting Stop the Spread sites that is not covered by the state is police detail to help control and direct traffic.
“Right now the city is paying for police details and things like that,” Greenbaum said. “The testing in and of itself, and any cost born from the testing, is covered by the state.”
Other towns and cities in the region do not help with the cost of hiring police detail, Driscoll said, but she is happy Salem is the location of a free testing site even if it means the city has to pay police officers to work detail.
“Our community is impacted if there are problems with the detour. We are a regional community," she said.
