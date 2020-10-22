Swampscott has added a day to its free drive-thru testing site after being identified by the state this week as a high-risk community for the spread of COVID-19.
Testing will now take place weekly on Mondays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the First Congregational Church on Monument Avenue.
Over the last two weeks, there have been at least 16 new lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Swampscott, according to a statement from the town Thursday. As a result, the state Department of Public Health has flagged Swampscott as a "red" community in its weekly COVID-19 transmission report. Swampscott is one of 77 high-risk communities in the state, according to the latest report.
Swampscott Public Schools will still open as planned on Monday under a hybrid model that includes both in-person and remote instruction. The district is following guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which states that learning will only transition back to fully remote if the town remains in the "red" category for three weeks in a row.
Officials also urged residents to continue to wear masks, wash hands, maintain social distancing and take advantage of the free testing available.
Deeds register closes office
The Southern Essex Registry of Deeds office in Shetland Park is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Register John O'Brien said Thursday.
“We are all saddened to hear that one of our coworkers has tested positive, but I have made the decision to immediately close the registry and send the entire staff home until further notice,” O’Brien said in a statement.
O'Brien is urging all staff members be tested for the virus and notify their physicians. The registry has also contracted with an outside vendor to perform a complete deep cleaning of the space.
While the office has not been open to the public since the pandemic began in March, O'Brien said employees have been working every day. This is the first time the registry has had to close, he said.
O'Brien said the registry will continue to record documents electronically until the facility can reopen.