COVID-19 Updates

Mayors, officials connect
Mayors, town executives and other Massachusetts officials continue to videoconference with each other for regular coronavirus updates in these uncertain times.
Following one of these calls Saturday morning, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll shared her appreciation for the teamwork among her peers in an update to her Twitter feed.
“Saturday morning COVID update with 100 plus local city/town CEOs. Really appreciate the ingenuity, tenacity and commitment of my colleagues in local government as we work together to fight this virus within our respective communities. Cheers for local government leaders!” Driscoll tweeted.
She was also, in part, sharing a photo posted by Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton, which captured some of the officials on the Zoom session — many of whom, like Stanton and Driscoll, were logging in from home.
Stanton, who previously served as Salem’s finance director, thanked Driscoll and Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone for their leadership, but also took a moment to take a more lighthearted note.
She tweeted that her “highlight of the call” was when Metropolitan Area Planning Council’s Lizzi Weyant’s daughters hopped on to hear Congresswoman Katherine Clark. “Can’t say I blame them.”
Driscoll then replied with a thumbs up and added: “...and really glad I moved the pile of laundry stacked behind me from the screen view.”
Local case counts
As of Sunday, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital were reporting 43 cases of confirmed patients with COVID-19, six of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit, and 48 suspected cases among inpatients, with two of those in the ICU.
There were 35 confirmed cases among employees.
Operation Stay Safe
Salem’s Veterans Council and the North Shore Veterans’ Coalition are launching Operation Stay Safe Tuesday to give out free, washable daily face covers for any North Shore veterans that want them.
The one-size-fits-all face covers were produced by Nine Line, a veteran-owned business.
To arrange pickup, contact Kim Emerling, director of Veterans’ Services, at 978-745-0883 or KEmerling@Salem.com or Al Yee, of the North Shore Veterans’ Coalition at 978-825-7297 or ayee@masshire-sncareers.org.
Power outages expected
National Grid is mobilizing hundreds of crews throughout the region in anticipation of a major storm Monday with expected power outages.
For Massachusetts, the utility is expecting a Type 3 event, which means about 10 percent of its customers could be without power for up to 72 hours once.
“We know the nation and our customers are already experiencing an incredibly challenging situation with the coronavirus pandemic and we have been doing everything we can to keep the power going during these circumstances. That being said, if the weather throws a punch, we know it’s more important than ever that we ensure the safety of our customers and employees, and be ready to address the potential outages that may occur,” Michael McCallan, vice president of New England Electric Operations, said.
The utility has tapped 200 “external” line crews to assist National Grid’s 200 line crews on the job in the region. Additionally, McCallan said 200 forestry crews will also be ready to assist in the restoration efforts once conditions are safe to do so. Operations centers and staging sites will be opened up in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds – gusting up to 60 mph – from 3 to 7 p.m. in eastern Essex County. Forecaster say damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel is predicted to be difficult, especially for “high-profile” vehicles.
Commented
