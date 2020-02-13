Crews douse Swampscott house fire

SWAMPSCOTT — Crews knocked down a smoky, two-alarm fire in a 2 1/2 story single-family home at 33 Manton Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.
"To my knowledge, no one was injured, I don't believe so," said fire Chief Graham Archer, who said he did no have a lot of information because he had arrived later to the scene than other crews. "What I was told by the officer on the scene is that the homeowner came home to find the smoke condition and so no one was home when it started."
Reports on Twitter reported that one person was taken to the hospital and a second ambulance was called to the street which is located off Humphrey Street.
Bystanders at the scene said a dog was rescued from the home, and Archer said he was trying to find the homeowner to get some answers about this.
"It's holding at two alarms," Archer said. "It's knocked down." Crews were checking for hot spots, he added. The first and second floors of the home suffered water damage.
Crews from Swampscott, Lynn and Marblehead responded to the fire, which was reported at approximately 7 p.m. Rehab 5 also responded to the fire scene to provide water and support to crews. The Peabody Fire Department tweeted it was sending a mutual aid pump to the Burrill Street station to provide coverage.
With smoke coming from the house, firefighters could be seen going through the home from the first-floor downstairs windows. At one point, a firefighter climbed a ladder onto the overhang of the front door to smash windows on the second floor to vent the home.
Crews also extended Swampscott Ladder 21 over the roof to get a vantage to fight the fire.
"There was a lot of smoke damage throughout," Graham said. The chief said it was too early to say where in the home the fire had started.
