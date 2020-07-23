BEVERLY — The package left in the UPS dropbox outside the Cummings Center Wednesday afternoon was allegedly just too tempting a target for Jeremy Osgood.
Osgood, 40, who has been staying with friends on Blaine Avenue, not far from the office park off Elliott Street in Beverly, has a long history of convictions for burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property.
Now, he's facing charges of breaking and entering and receiving stolen property valued at $1,200 or less — in this case way less.
The purloined package contained a bath caddy, Beverly police spokesman Patrolman Michael Boccuzzi said.
Police caught up with Osgood at a Stop and Shop across the street, where he initially claimed his "boss," a "Mr. Smith," had instructed him to pick up the package.
Osgood pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday in Salem District Court.
Despite the relatively low value of the item, prosecutors sought $1,000 bail for Osgood based on his four-page criminal record of larceny and related crimes, which have landed him in jail before.
Prosecutor Kelly Waldo told a judge that Osgood just completed probation in a South Boston breaking and entering case and had stolen packages before.
Waldo also asked Judge Jane Prince to order him to stay away from the Cummings Center.
Osgood promised he would. "I'll walk all the way around it," he told the judge.
Prince did not set cash bail for Osgood but ordered him to stay out of further trouble and stay away from the Cummings Center while the case is pending.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.