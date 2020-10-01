SALEM — The city's handling of Halloween this year is going to be fluid, responding to needs as they arise and, depending on the situation, changing plans on the fly.
City officials held a business-focused forum Wednesday morning to explain their plans for October and how they're preparing for Halloween.
"Our goal is to promote the expectations," said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. "We're using digital display ads and social media to clearly and concisely, and repeatedly, communicate to visitors what we expect going in."
Scattered throughout the presentation were light details of plans for Oct. 31. Understanding that Halloween can't be canceled, officials are bracing for a large turnout of visitors on a Halloween evening that also falls on a Saturday, daylight saving time and a full moon.
"This year, it's going to be a little bit different," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "We really want to monitor and observe how the month is going before we make any regulatory guidance as it relates to Halloween night."
In a worst-case scenario, officials are considering the need to shut down the Pedestrian Mall, a stretch of brick road on the central part of Essex Street downtown that is generally open only to pedestrians. It's something the city has never had to do, Driscoll said, but this is also the first time Halloween has occurred during a global pandemic.
Shutting down the Pedestrian Mall would involve cutting off access at three chokepoints — in front of the Peabody Essex Museum, in Town House Square by the Samantha statue, and on Central Street near Red's Sandwich Shop, King said. It would only be done if crowds got too dense on the throughway, at which point entry to it would only be closed long enough to allow the crowd to thin out.
"Diffusing of people or spreading people out from the Pedestrian Mall would be the goal," King said, "not that the businesses would be shut down."
The Salem Board of Health made a handful of decisions pertaining to October at a meeting Tuesday night. That includes prohibiting all buskers and street performers from operating on the Pedestrian Mall and all streets covered by the city's noise ordinance, according to Dave Greenbaum, the city's health agent.
Further, the board voted to delay a statewide decision to relax restrictions on restaurants until Thursday, Nov. 5, Greenbaum said. The state's expansion of indoor dining, which took effect this week, increased the number of people allowed to sit at one table and added bar seating for food service.
"We do understand that, technically, we're in a good place as far as where our numbers are, but the goal is to maintain long-term health, but also long-term business health," Greenbaum said.
Driscoll said the mandatory mask zone has expanded to Derby Street. The Board of Health, she said, has also deferred the expansion of public gathering limits until Nov. 5.
The city also plans to add free COVID-19 testing downtown for business employees, Greenbaum said.
Greenbaum said hotels and owners of short-term rental units must now also complete a "local reporting form" to get information from guests so they can be contacted and put through contact tracing in the event of an exposure issue.
Another concern is that the commuter rail and other public transit is running at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. The city has heavily relied on trains bringing revelers to Salem, and the MBTA has added trains each Halloween to handle the glut of travelers who leave their cars in neighboring cities to cut down traffic in Salem.
City officials are meeting with the T on Friday to discuss how things may change on Halloween and whether Keolis, which runs the commuter rail, has the "ability to handle the crowds going in," said acting police Chief Dennis King.
Portable toilets are due to arrive this week, though they won't be set up on Salem Common like in prior years, said Ellen Talkowsky, the city's special events coordinator. They'll be thoroughly cleaned four times a week, with sanitation plans still running the other three days.
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||