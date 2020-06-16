BEVERLY — Members of a Beverly tennis club have raised more than $17,000 through a crowdfunding site after the club's owners discovered a flood in the building while trying to re-open last week.
The Bass River Tennis Club, which had been forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to re-open last Monday, June 8.
But when Michael and Maureen LaPierre opened the door, they discovered that a boiler had leaked water all over the floor, according to the GoFundMe campaign started by members Millie Lourenco and Lori Lutton.
"Mike and Maureen were at the club every day, cleaning, doing renovations, and making improvements to get ready for the day they could welcome us back," the two said on the crowdfunding site. "Gov. Baker finally gave the green light and on Monday, June 8, Mike and Maureen went to open the front doors and found the entire club was under water, the boiler had burst the night before and all of their hard work was ruined."
The pair set a goal of $10,000 but by Monday had raised $17,257.
Efforts to reach someone at the club were unsuccessful on Monday.