Crowds thinner than normal for snowy, pandemic-impacted Halloween

SALEM — A quieter-than-normal crowd was moving through downtown Salem on Saturday afternoon, with some of the city's streets that are usually the first to shut down still open to vehicles at 4 p.m.
"It's definitely lighter crowds than we typically see on a Halloween," said Mayor Kim Driscoll just after 4 p.m. on Halloween. "I want to believe it's a combination of the messaging that we've put out and, obviously, yesterday's snow certainly took the steam out of things."
Crowds along the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall have been heavy at times throughout the afternoon, though they seemed to be thinning out by late afternoon.
A portion of Essex Street — the one-way section by the Samantha statue and the Washington Street intersection, was closed earlier in the afternoon. Washington Street was one-way, with cars only traveling north toward Bridge Street. Southbound travel toward New Derby and Norman streets was prohibited.
But that was it for closures in the afternoon.
"The only reason we close roads is when we have so many people here and it's spilling into the streets," Driscoll said. "The crowds have been manageable. Last night was manageable, so we're hopeful that with the 8 o'clock closure, we'll have a safe and early end to the evening."
