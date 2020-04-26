IPSWICH — As more and more consumers look to avoid or limit their trips to the grocery store — and the long lines of people and health and safety precautions that come with it — in this coronavirus crisis, they now have a new, and convenient, option for fresh produce.
Appleton Farms in Ipswich, as well as three other Massachusetts farms owned by the Trustees of Reservations, have begun offering online ordering with no-contact curbside pickup for locally-grown and sourced produce, meat, eggs, milk and other goods to the general public.
The Trustees announced last week that the four farms, which all have farm stores and regularly offer Community Supported Agriculture programs, have now partnered with other local farms and food producers to create an online farmers market with a wider range of goods for sale.
In contrast to the CSAs, which were open to Trustees members, this market is available to nonmembers as well, although members still receive a 10% discount on groceries.
“Now more than ever, we know there is an increasing desire among our members and Massachusetts residents to know they can access healthy, local food for their families,” says Trustees President & CEO Barbara Erickson. “During this time of uncertainty about our economy and our overall health and well-being, we are thrilled we can expand our farm operations to provide a platform for increased access to delicious and nutritious food from Trustees farms and area farm partners.”
The Trustees say they tested the program at two of the farms over the past few weeks to "huge success" before rolling it out publicly.
Orders can be placed by visiting www.thetrustees.org/foodhub, where customers can place their order, choose a pickup location and find instructions for pickup schedules.
The Trustees, in a press release, say that the farmers and farm staff are following stringent food safety protocols and complying with all federal guidelines for safe food handling and distribution, including placing the boxed items in customer's trunks so they don't need to leave their cars.
The other three farms are Weir River Farm in Hingham, Powisset Farm in Dover, and Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough.