Custom Medicine Pharmacenter manufacturing hand sanitizer to meet medical demand

BEVERLY — Custom Medicine Pharmacenter has started preparing hand sanitizer in response to the urgent need at local hospitals in an effort to help slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Pharmacist and owner William Beckman has undertaken the manufacturing at his pharmacy laboratory, and he has vowed to donate the majority of his product to local hospitals and first responders in the North Shore.
Additionally, he is selling the sanitizer at cost to local medical practices who are also finding themselves short during this pandemic.
The FDA has authorized compounding pharmacies like Beckman’s to manufacture a standardized hand sanitizer in light of the shortage reported at hospitals across the country, and locally at Beverly Hospital and the North Shore Medical Center. The final product must be made in accordance to regulatory standards, and contain at least 75% alcohol. Sanitizer can be sold directly to consumers or to organizations.
“I was moved by the outpouring of need voiced by local healthcare providers at the hospitals directly, and as evidenced in social media,” said Beckman.
"In addition to a shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment), gloves and sanitizer are scarce across the country. There are an awful lot of great people out there putting themselves in harm’s way, and I felt that I needed to support them in any way I could," Beckman added.
In addition to sanitizer, Custom Medicine has donated gloves and PPE to Beverly Hospital and NSMC, as well as organizations like Harborlight Community Partners.
“We are preparing to support the next wave of patients with some of the newly approved antibiotic therapies for COVID-19 infections," Beckman said. "I'm in the process of compounding Hydroxychloroquine for patients with active disease or medical diagnosis. I also feel very strongly about ensuring availability to some of the exposed frontline healthcare providers. Because of demand, these drugs are also in short supply."
Custom Medicine will prepare sanitizer for local hospitals, along with COVID-19 treatments during the current healthcare crisis, and will continue to serve patients at their Cabot Street location with curbside pickup or shipping services only. They can be reached at 978-524-4800.
