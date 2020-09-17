PEABODY — The city has created some new customer service kiosks outside City Hall where residents can chat with staff face-to-face (or rather mask-to-mask) and access various municipal services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The tents, folding tables and chairs are off to one side of the front lawn of the building and will be staffed Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who shared the news with his Facebook followers this week.
"Some services can be provided immediately on site and others will be distributed to the appropriate departments for a timely response," he wrote.
The mayor also included a reminder that most municipal services are available via phone, email or through the online services portal at www.peabody-ma.gov.
As of Sept. 1, residents have also been able to meet with City Hall staff by appointment in the building's basement conference room.
~ John Castelluccio
