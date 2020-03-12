DANVERS — When Elizabeth Whitkin showed up at Costco Wholesale in Danvers just before the store opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday, a long line of people had already formed.
"It's crazy," said Whitkin, who lives in Marblehead. "I think everyone had the same idea — and it's probably a good one at this point."
Thousands of customers descended on the store on Thursday as concerns about the coronavirus continued to escalate.
Cars backed up on Route 1 waiting to get into the parking lot. Customers, including a few wearing masks, loaded up over-sized carriages stacked high with supplies, many of them purchased in bulk. Some people even needed larger hand carts to take all of their purchases to their cars. Items like paper towels, toilet paper and Clorox were sold out.
As she loaded items in the back of her vehicle, Whitkin said she was not surprised by the long lines. She said it took her an hour-and-a-half to get in and out.
"After the events of (Wednesday), I was pretty sure that today was going to be a big day for the run on stores," she said.
Costco was not the only store drawing larger-than-usual crowds. Many of the shelves at the Walmart in Danvers were empty after a run on products like toilet paper and paper towels.
Marty Sholomith of Beverly said he went to Costco at the urging of his wife to pick up items like water, Gatorade and bread "in bulk, so we don't have to go out again."
"It's not a panic. It's more preventing things from happening," Sholomith said. "The less people that are out there in the street, in the stores, the quicker this is going to dissipate."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.