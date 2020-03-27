IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has died from injuries he received when he and two others were struck by a car while riding their bikes Thursday on Topsfield Road in Ipswich, the district attorney's office said Friday.
George Norris, 58, succumbed to injuries early Friday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said.
The other victims, a 60-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, are recovering, Kimball said. Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said Thursday they were a father, mother and son.
Norris was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near the Turner Hill Golf Course.
All three were struck by a Kia Soul driven by a 43-year-old Ipswich woman, who remained at the scene until police arrived.
No charges or citations have issued as of now, Kimball said. The matter remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police, the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.