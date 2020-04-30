SALEM — A judge has now revoked the bail of a former Salem man awaiting trial on a fentanyl trafficking charge after officials say he tried to smuggle drugs into the Middleton Jail last week, a move a prosecutor called "blatant flaunting" of a judge's order.
Eric Jalbert, 31, had been released from the jail on April 14, after testing positive for COVID-19, with conditions that included a GPS bracelet and house arrest at his mother's home.
The Salem Superior Court judge who released him was not told that his mother's home was in a senior/disabled apartment complex in Beverly. This fact came to light only after other residents of the complex, who knew who Jalbert's mother was, read about his release in The Salem News and began calling managers at the Fairweather Apartments as well as the newspaper.
Subsequently, a probation officer learned that Jalbert's GPS showed him coming and going from the building 19 times while he was supposed to be self-quarantined inside the building — something his lawyer denies.
On April 21, shortly after Salem Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman reinstated Jalbert's $50,000 bail and ordered him to turn himself in, Jalbert arrived at the jail with his mother, said prosecutor John Brennan. While they were booking him at the jail, officers conducted a body scan.
"During the body scan, they did note something off-kilter," said Brennan.
Subsequently, Jalbert produced a finger-sized bag containing tobacco, marijuana and 15 strips of Suboxone, for which he did not have a prescription, said the prosecutor.
Jalbert is now charged with two counts of delivering drugs to a correctional facility, and one count each of possession of a class B substance and possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
His attorney, Amy Sixt, did not address the new allegations, but disputed that prosecutors had the right to request bail revocation, saying the alleged new crimes occurred while he was in custody.
Judge Randy Chapman rejected that argument, saying defendants in custody have had their bail revoked for new offenses committed inside a facility or violating conditions such as no contact orders.
Chapman set a bail of $7,500 on the new charges. But because he revoked Jalbert's bail in the Superior Court fentanyl case, that bail cannot be posted for at least 90 days.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 8.
