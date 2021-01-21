MARBLEHEAD — After nearly 2 1/2 years of legal wrangling and delays, prosecutors have dropped their case against former Marblehead police officer Lori Knowles, just as the case was about to go to trial.
The charge of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200 was dismissed Wednesday in Lynn District Court. The case had been scheduled for trial Wednesday.
The decision was "based on extensive input and conversation with the victim and the unavailability of an out-of-state witness," said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office on Thursday.
Knowles, 57, was charged in August 2018 after an elderly couple reported Iraqi currency missing from their home. The husband had purchased the dinars for $12,000 as an investment, believing that the Iraqi government was going to revalue its currency.
The missing money turned up a few days later in a trash can outside the couple's home. The wife told police she then saw Knowles, a short time later, talking to the trash truck crew, looking for something in the trash that she had been accused of stealing.
No one ever saw Knowles with the currency, and a judge early on in the case acknowledged that it was based on circumstantial evidence.
Knowles' attorney, Paul Moraski, had filed several motions to dismiss the case early on, arguing there was no probable cause to charge Knowles. He later sought a delay to challenge new evidence in the case. The pandemic, which shut down jury trials in Lynn District Court, further delayed the case. He has maintained that Knowles had nothing to do with the missing money and that police rushed to judgment against his client.
Knowles resigned from the department in 2015 amid an investigation into suspected financial exploitation of a senior citizen Knowles had encountered during a well-being check while on duty. The elderly woman's bank balance dropped by $140,000 during the final 16 months of her life while Knowles was handling some of her financial affairs and arranging for home health aides, according to an investigative report by Marblehead police, but Knowles was never charged with a crime.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||