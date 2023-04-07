SALEM — A man awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and trespassing in a Salem hotel is now being held without bail after allegedly attempting to escape from Middleton Jail last week.
Ismail Cakir, 37, who was most recently staying at the River House shelter in Beverly, was being held on charges of attempted rape and indecent assault and battery when he allegedly slipped out and managed to climb over the first of two fences around the facility on the afternoon of March 29.
An officer making rounds was waved over by a prisoner who had been looking out the window.
“Hey,” the inmate said to the officer, “I’m not messing with you. I’m dead serious. Someone just hopped over the fence.”
Surveillance images confirmed it, and a short time later, an officer driving around the perimeter of the jail property spotted Cakir, dressed in his orange prison uniform, making an attempt to climb the outer fence. Cakir ran when he saw the vehicle’s lights, officers wrote, but had nowhere to go and was caught.
Video showed him climbing about halfway up the fence before falling, then making three more tries, a prosecutor said.
Cakir first came onto the radar of local police in February, when the owners of The Coach House, a small hotel on Lafayette Street in Salem, found him sleeping in a conference room and then discovered he’d been walking around with a set of keys to all of the rooms and had opened and looked inside 11 of them, according to a police report.
Cakir, through an interpreter, told police that he’d met a woman who felt badly for him and rented a room there, and that he didn’t know it was for just one night, according to a police report.
While out on release in that case however, Salem police received a report that Cakir had sexually assaulted a woman.
Details of that case were not available — police are barred by state law from providing information about sex crimes and a Salem District Court judge granted a request by the district attorney’s office to impound, or seal, the entire police report filed in court.
But it led to Cakir’s release being revoked in the trespassing case and a $10,000 bail.
On Thursday, Salem District Court Judge Lynn Rooney doubled his bail to a total of $20,000 but revoked the earlier bail for 90 days, meaning that even if Cakir — who has no family in this country, according to his lawyer — comes up with bail money, he won’t be released.
Cakir’s lawyer, David Larson, did not contest a request for some bail but urged the judge to set a lower amount.
During the hearing, Cakir, who was being assisted by an interpreter in the Turkish language, spoke up.
“I promise to come to all of my court dates and I will obey all the rules and decisions,” he said through the interpreter. “I am new in (the) United States. I don’t know the system and I’ve been involved in these incidents without realizing. I’m actually an engineer.”
Rooney told him to stop talking and speak privately with his lawyer by phone.
But he again spoke up. “I have to send money to my family in Turkey, to my children,” he said, through the interpreter.
The judge set a status date of May 8; Cakir is also facing possible indictment in the sexual assault case, a prosecutor said. That would move the case to Superior Court and expose him to state prison time.
The court has also issued an order that bans him from being brought in person to the courthouse until his case is ready to go to trial, due to his risk of escaping.
