SALEM — The Daily Table is set to launch, with the business’ fifth store opening in Salem Friday and celebrations set for Saturday.
Daily Table, a Boston-based nonprofit grocery store chain, is opening in The Point, the city’s densest and most diverse neighborhood, and a home to significant food and financial insecurity.
The location runs seven days a week at 135 Lafayette St., with regular hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. It joins Daily Table locations already operating in Cambridge, Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury.
{span}“As food inflation rises and federal assistance wanes, Daily Table is pleased to be able to support an additional community with great food at the lowest possible prices, best quality, and accessibility,” said Rob Twyman, chief executive officer of Daily Table. “{span}The need for affordable nutrition has never been greater. Daily Table is incredibly excited to have this opportunity to serve customers from Salem and surrounding areas with this new store.”{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}The opening comes just a few months following the launch of “The Market,” a Salem Pantry storefront using the first floor of North Shore CDC’s Lighthouses building at 47 Leavitt St.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Daily Table, for its part, has opened in a building containing several dozen mixed-income apartments. Before the existence of both locations, The Point was considered and referred to by many as a “food desert,” an urban geographical area with little or no immediate access to fresh food, businesses like supermarkets, and more.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}The business aligns with the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), providing SNAP customers with a “Double Up Food Bucks” discount program and allowing the use of SNAP benefits on anything edible at Daily Table.{/span}{/span}
{span}”As the rate of food insecurity in Massachusetts approaches its May 2020 pandemic peak, the positive impact of Daily Table’s nonprofit grocery model cannot be overstated,” said{/span}{span} city Mayor Dominick Pangallo.{/span}{span} “The expansion of Daily Table into Salem is an opportunity to improve food security in our community and combat inequities and barriers to accessing healthy food. We’re dedicated to providing all Salem residents with access to nutritious and affordable food, and our partnership with Daily Table is one more way that we’re delivering on that commitment.”{/span}
{span}With Daily Table open for business beginning Sept. 8, a grand opening celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, including a ribbon cutting ceremony set for 9 a.m.{/span}
{span}{span}“We are so excited to have The Daily Table in the Point Neighborhood!” said {/span}{span}Lucy Corchado, President of The Point Neighborhood Association{/span}{span}. “Daily Table Salem will offer the Point residents with another much needed grocery store option that not only is within walking distance, making it convenient for customers and workers alike, but also very affordable!”{/span}{/span}
