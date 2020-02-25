DANVERS — A Lynn man's near-daily short visits to a Danvers elderly housing complex have led to his arrest on cocaine trafficking charges.
Jonathan Bethancourt, 35, of 24 Revere Ave., Lynn, was arrested Monday afternoon on Centre Street, after police, who say they were seeking to learn his name, pulled him over.
Investigators found 38.7 grams of cocaine, most of it packaged in 1-gram bags, in a metal coffee mug inside Bethancourt's Honda Accord, enough cocaine to send him to prison for a mandatory minimum of 3 1/2 years.
Bethancourt pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment Tuesday in Salem District Court.
Bethancourt's attorney, Hank Brennan, suggested that police had no legal justification to stop Bethancourt's car, nor any reason to open the coffee mug — and they did not advise Bethancourt, who has no prior criminal record, of his rights before asking him questions. Any one of those factors, the lawyer said, could lead to that drug evidence being thrown out before the case could ever go to trial.
Prosecutor Matt Schreiber said Danvers police had received multiple complaints from residents of Tapley Manor, an elderly housing complex on Holten Street, about a car and a van making brief daily visits to the complex, where an older woman who also lives in the building would be waiting outside. The residents said the woman would lean into the car or van window and have a brief interaction with the driver.
Police began to conduct surveillance and took reports, indicating there were visits on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 17, Feb. 18, Feb. 20 and Feb. 22, said the prosecutor.
Danvers police were back out at the complex on Monday, shortly before 2 p.m., when they saw the older woman waiting outside, then the Honda Accord pull up toward the building. The driver pulled away without stopping, so officers followed, eventually stopping the car on Centre Street on an overpass near Interstate 95.
Schreiber told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser that the officers wanted to identify the driver, then noticed the metal coffee cup and unscrewed the cap, during what they said was a protective sweep of the car.
That's where they found the cocaine, he said, something Bethancourt confirmed when officers asked what the substance was.
While at the scene, officers noticed the woman from Tapley Manor was calling Bethancourt's phone, said the prosecutor. He asked for $10,000 bail, citing the mandatory minimum sentence Bethancourt is facing.
Brennan, however, argued that aside from potential weaknesses in the case, his client has no prior record and strong ties to the area — Bethancourt and his wife are homeowners with an 8-year-old child. He asked the judge to set bail at $5,000, the amount Fraser decided to impose.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 2.
