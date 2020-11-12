The town's electric division is part of a deal that has been described as the largest municipal electric department purchase of renewable power in New England history.
Danvers Electric is among 21 public power entities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont that have agreed to buy 200 million kilowatt hours per year of hydropower produced by FirstLight Power.
A purchase agreement structured by Energy New England will cover the electric power demands of roughly 23,000 homes, officials say.
The deal hinges on clean hydropower from the Cabot and Turners Falls generating facilities, located on the Connecticut River in Montague, supplanting electricity produced by natural gas or oil. The contract envisions emissions reductions equal to those that would be associated with taking 30,000 cars off the road by 2023.
"Never before have so many municipal light plants, municipal electric departments, and other public power utilities come together to buy emissions-free renewable power on this scale," Energy New England president and CEO John Tzimorangas said in making the announcement on Nov. 12.
FirstLight's CEO, Alicia Barton, the former head of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, said the Cabot and Turners Falls stations "have been key elements of Massachusetts' energy network for more than a century and help support more than 110 great jobs in Western Massachusetts and across the state."
In addition to Danvers, municipal light departments in Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, and Rowley have also signed onto the deal.
