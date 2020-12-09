Danvers and Marblehead residents will be able to receive free, drive-up COVID-19 tests regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms.
In Danvers, resident-only testing will take place in the Senior Center parking lot at 25 Stone St. on Thursday, Dec. 10, Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Thursday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon, and on Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Marblehead, resident-only testing will be administered at Temple Emanu-El at 393 Atlantic Ave. on Friday, Dec. 11, Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Friday Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon and on Monday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The tests will be administered via nasal swab, according to statements from both towns. Residents can expect to receive results within 24 to 48 hours.
“Free and accessible testing for COVID-19 is a vital component of our strategy,” said Danvers Public Health Director Mark Carleo in a statement. “Getting tested is a good idea even if you feel healthy, since asymptomatic spread is a contributor to our current upward case counts. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid gatherings. Wash your hands. It’s pretty simple.”
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha echoed Carleo and said “testing, mask-wearing, and social distancing are the best tools we have to combat community spread in Danvers, keep our schools open, and help our local hospitals serve those who are infected. Although the holidays are normally a time to celebrate with friends and loved ones, the safest place to be this holiday season is at home with members of your household only.”
Marblehead released a similar statement encouraging residents to remain vigilant in their efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Both the Danvers and Marblehead testing sites are opening in partnership with Cataldo and Atlantic Ambulance Services, and both require residents to pre-register and make an appointment for a specific time.
Danvers recommends those getting tested to arrive as close to their appointment time as possible. If there is a line of vehicles waiting for testing, the statement asks that residents park in line and stay in their vehicle with a face covering on. Someone will approach the vehicle to take registration information, according to the statement. All residents must arrive in a vehicle.
In Marblehead, the town announced that only 300 tests will be administered per day.
Appointments for both sites can be reserved online at cataldoambulance.com/covid-testing. Marblehead residents can also go to www.marblehead.org to make an appointment.
