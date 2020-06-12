DANVERS —Selectmen moved quickly to approve temporary outdoor seating, putting into place regulations that allow restaurants a way to offer outdoor dining to keep patrons apart to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With restaurants limited during Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan to curbside, delivery, takeout and outdoor seating, these new town regulations will allow Town Manager Steve Bartha to approve, on a temporary basis, changes to existing permits and licenses by allowing eateries to use sidewalks, parking lots, on-street parking or landscaped yards for seating.
By having Town Hall staff review outdoor seating plans, the hope is this will speed up the approval process, which normally includes a two-week advertising period, abutter notification and a hearing before the Board of Selectmen, a process that can take weeks.
Selectmen voted 5-0 Tuesday to accepted the new temporary outdoor seating regulations.
"The idea here is to offer some real-time relief for these businesses so they can start to reopen safely and hopefully get back on their feet," Bartha said.
Bartha said some restaurants had already reached out to Planning and Economic Development Director David Fields as Gov. Charlie Baker announced Phase 2 guidance this past weekend.
The day after selectmen took action, three eateries were approved. Three more were in the works, and another 10 plans were submitted. Bartha said he expected all of them to be approved by the end of this week.
Some restaurants that might offer outdoor seating Bartha mentioned include Berry Tavern in Danvers Square, Daniella's Cafe and Market on Holten Street, Texas Roadhouse on Newbury Street, Portside Diner on River Street, I Pazzi on Maple Street, and Nick and Andy's Breakfast on Newbury Street.
I Pazzi's manager, Ana Bleta, said they got the information and an application from the town and may need another week before offering outdoor dining.
Not every downtown restaurant is jumping on the outdoor seating bandwagon, however.
New Brothers Restaurant and Deli owner Kary Andrinopoulos said "no" when asked if he planned to put tables and chairs outside his Maple Street mainstay.
"Because, first of all, in front of the restaurant is town property, and no one came from Town Hall and told me I could do that," he said.
However, there is a more practical consideration that is keeping him from offering outdoor seating.
"What do I tell the kids going up and down on their bikes?" Andrinopoulos said.
Using guidance from the state, Town Hall staff — including Fields, Building Inspector Richard Maloney, Director of Land Use and Community Services Director Aaron Henry, Town Clerk Joseph Collins, Town Counsel David DeLuca and Bartha — worked on a broad set of temporary regulations for licenses and permits that would need Board of Selectmen approval.
"This document is meant to provide a streamlined process for our local businesses this summer and into the fall under the guidance from the governor, as well as state public health in terms of how they may want to safely modify their operations given the current circumstances," Bartha told selectmen.
In response to a question from Selectman Gardner Trask about turnaround time, Bartha said several restaurants had already reached out to Fields for tentative approval even before the board took its vote. Fields is the point person on these efforts and he can be reached at econ101@danversma.gov.
In other news at the start of Tuesday's meeting, Maureen Bernard was sworn in as the newest member of the five-member Board of Selectmen after she won an open seat in a three-way race during last week's Town Election. Selectman Dan Bennett was reappointed chairman again by a vote of 4-0, with Trask abstaining.
