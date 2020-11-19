DANVERS — Danversport has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, general manager Paul DeLorenzo said, but the Select Board's recent decision to waive liquor license fees for 37 businesses in town could help soften the blow.
“These are hard times, things I've never seen before,” DeLorenzo said about the pandemic’s impact on the event venue. “We've just been refunding deposit after deposit, and it's hard, but everything makes a difference. Do you know how much those fees are? They are a lot and it makes a difference.”
According to documents provided by the town, liquor license fees range depending on various factors. But the majority of businesses impacted by the board’s decision, including Danversport, typically have a $4,600 bill due at the end of November.
At their meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board voted 3-2 on a motion to waive liquor license fees for 2021 for 37 restaurants, inn holders, and social clubs in town. Thirty of those businesses are locally-owned small businesses.
Board Members Gardner Trask, William Clark and David Mills voted in favor of the motion, and Chairman Daniel Bennett and Board Member Maureen Bernard voted against it.
"While some [restaurants] have reopened for take-out and limited outdoor dining, the liquor sales have dwindled," Trask said. "It's that mark up that is a large portion of their profits."
The motion was put forward by Trask, and it originally called for the 37 liquor license fees to be reduced by 50%. But Trask said that he would be "ecstatic" if the board chose to waive the fees entirely.
Trask pointed out that several cities, including Salem and Beverly, have waived liquor license fees for 2021 as a way of helping businesses which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark proposed the amendment to the motion which allowed for the fees to be totally waived, and it was seconded by Mills.
Town Manager Steve Bartha explained that waiving the 37 liquor license fees will cost the town about $150,000, but he said the town will still “find a way to have a balanced budget this year.”
“We budgeted $150,000 for license fees, and that was part of a balanced budget, so we will have to find that $150,000 either through revenues elsewhere that come in over budget, or expenditure line items that come in under budget,” he said.
Bartha also said waiving the fees will deplete the amount of “free cash,” or excess revenue or budget savings that is certified by the state every year, that the state certifies for Danvers next year.
But Bartha said helping the town recover from the negative impacts of a pandemic would be a textbook example of why a town would lean on cash reserves.
“Reducing license fees to zero, it makes perfect sense,” Bartha said. “Restaurants and bars have been hit particularly hard by this pandemic, and a lot of towns and cities are making this adjustment because it is one small thing that we can do.”
Denyce Boggs, the general manager at the Hardcover Restaurant, said the decision is not so small for them.
“It's going to be a big help,” she said. “When you are trying to pay out a lot of money and fees to stay open when you are actually only able to do half the amount of business you are used to doing, these things mean a great deal.”
She said she thinks the decision by the board is “awesome and generous” and it will help the Hardcover stay in business.
The Hardcover's liquor license also costs $4,600 per year, according to documents provided by the town.
DeLorenzo said Danversport has made many changes in order to combat the negative impact COVID-19 has had on how much money the business brings in, but every dollar they don’t have to spend makes a difference.
“The fact that they are understanding,” he said, “because we haven't been able to obviously serve liquor very much. I love it and I think it's great that the town is respectful of that.”
He added, “Danversport is particularly happy because we, unlike restaurants, have lost way more business. Every event you can think of: canceled.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
